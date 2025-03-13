ROB ZOMBIE Uses 'House Of 1000 Corpses' Characters To Teach Kids To Spell

Rob Zombie has released a new spelling book titled "Z Is For Zombie: Learning To Spell With House Of 1000 Corpses Friends".

Published by Neck Bolt Publishing, the new 76-page hardcover book features artwork by Pete Bregman.

The official product description of the book reads: "It's always more fun to learn with friends, especially when they're 'House Of 1000 Corpses' friends! Rob Zombie presents 'Z Is For Zombie: Learning To Spell With House Of 1000 Corpses Friends', where aspiring spellers can learn the important words and phrases properly. With support from positive role models like Captain Spaulding, Baby Firefly, Otis Driftwood, Professors, Doctors, and Rob Zombie himself, learning is just so damn good!"

"Z Is For Zombie: Learning To Spell With House Of 1000 Corpses Friends" is available now for $39.99 from Amazon.

Released in 2003, "House of 1000 Corpses" was Zombie's debut as a feature film director.

Even though "House of 1000 Corpses" was not a box office smash, the relatively low-budget flick's (which cost a reported $7 million to produce) $12.5 million haul was enough to make Lions Gate Films happy.

2005's "The Devil's Rejects", widely considered Zombie's best film, picked up the story of the infamous Firefly family, a clan of psychopathic murderers first introduced in "House Of 1000 Corpses".

Zombie's first live appearance with bassist Rob "Blasko" Nicholson in 18 years took place last August at the opening show of the 2024 leg of Zombie and Alice Cooper's "Freaks On Parade" tour at the Isleta Amphitheater in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Blasko's return to Rob Zombie was announced in January 2024.

Nicholson rejoined the group just hours after the shock rocker's longtime bassist Matt "Piggy D." Montgomery revealed that he was exiting the band after 18 years.

Blasko was previously a member of Rob Zombie's band from 1997 through 2006, playing bass on the first three Zombie albums: "Hellbilly Deluxe", "The Sinister Urge" and "Educated Horses".

Nicholson left Zombie in May 2006 in order to join Ozzy Osbourne's recording/touring band.

Montgomery played bass on the Rob Zombie studio albums "Hellbilly Deluxe 2" (2010),"Venomous Rat Regeneration Vendor" (2013),"The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser" (2016) and "The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy" (2021).

In the fall of 2022, John 5 left Rob Zombie to join MÖTLEY CRÜE as the replacement for that band's co-founding guitarist Mick Mars. John 5 has since been replaced in Zombie's band by returning guitarist Mike Riggs.

Rob Zombie's current band consists of Zombie, Riggs, Blasko and drummer Ginger Fish, who has played with Rob since 2011.