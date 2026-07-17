ROBERT PLANT To Receive Americana Music Lifetime Achievement Award

The Americana Music Association has announced that Robert Plant will receive the Association's Lifetime Achievement Award during the 25th annual Americana Honors & Awards, taking place Wednesday, September 16 at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium.

"Robert Plant's relationship with Americana music extends far beyond influence — it is one of genuine passion, stewardship and artistic curiosity," Jed Hilly, executive director of the Americana Music Association, said. "His willingness to immerse himself in the traditions of blues, folk, country and gospel, while continuing to push their boundaries, has expanded the audience for Americana around the world. Few artists have done more to honor the music's past while helping shape its future. We are thrilled to recognize his extraordinary contributions with the Americana Music Association's Lifetime Achievement Award."

The Americana Honors & Awards is the hallmark event of Americanafest. Additional performers, presenters, and event details for the 2026 Americana Honors & Awards will be announced in the coming weeks.

Throughout his life, Robert Plant has had an abiding love of roots music, both vintage and modern — of blues, folk, gospel, country and those tantalizing sounds that lie in between. Since first achieving worldwide acclaim as the lead singer of LED ZEPPELIN, his curiosity has continued to lead him across musical genres, including into the heart of American roots music: he is one of its most passionate advocates and celebrated interpreters.

Plant's groundbreaking collaborations with Alison Krauss and producer T Bone Burnett on the Grammy Award-winning "Raising Sand" not only introduced millions of listeners to the depth and artistry of Americana music but also helped elevate the genre. This pivotal period led the Recording Academy to establish a "Best Americana Album" category. Plant continued his exploration of American roots music with his collaborators Patty Griffin, Buddy Miller and others for BAND OF JOY and again on a second duet album with Krauss, "Raise The Roof". More recently, on his record "Saving Grace" and its follow-up EP "Saving Grace: All That Glitters..." he joined with singer Suzi Dian and a band of musical compatriots from near his home on the Welsh borders to record songs by Gillian Welch, Memphis Minnie and Blind Willie Johnson, Bob Moseley (Moby Grape),Martha Scanlan, Mimi Parker and Alan Sparhawk's Low, Sarah Siskind, and The Low Anthem, among other Americana gems, to much critical acclaim.

Tickets for the 25 annual Americana Honors & Awards taking place September 16 at the Ryman Auditorium are on sale now.

Photo by Tom Oldham