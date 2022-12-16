ROBIN MCAULEY Announces New Solo Album 'Alive'

Frontiers Music Srl will release legendary rock vocalist Robin McAuley's new solo album, "Alive", on February 17, 2023. The official music video for the LP's title track can be seen below.

"Alive" sees McAuley's voice continuing to defy time and sounding as inspired and powerful as ever. The music itself is more hard rockin' than his previous effort, "Standing On The Edge", but, of course, it is still wonderfully melodic, infectious, and fist-in-the-air uplifting.

"Standing On The Edge" showcased the desire of the respected Irish rock singer to make a strong musical statement in a period that was more creative than ever for him. After reemerging on the recording side of the music industry with guest spots on MICHAEL SCHENKER FEST albums and fronting the hard rock supergroup BLACK SWAN, McAuley was (and still is) feeling invigorated and ready to explore even more creative output to let the world see that his voice was (and, again, still is) as powerful as ever.

After returning with the powerful aforementioned musical statements from MICHAEL SCHENKER FEST, BLACK SWAN and his last solo album, McAuley and his BLACK SWAN cohorts, guitarist Reb Beach, bassist Jeff Pilson and drummer Matt Starr, returned in early 2022 with a second album, "Generation Mind". That LP delivered, and arguably surpassed, the promise of the band's debut and once again saw Robin's powerful vocals being showcased in a fantastic hard rock setting.

After coming off the creative spark of writing songs with Beach and Pilson for BLACK SWAN's second effort, work for "Alive" began in 2022 and once again, Robin's inspired vocal performance on this album is a revelation. You'll realize that "Alive" could not be more aptly titled once you hear this glorious rock 'n' roll album.

Robin's backing band is the same as appeared with him on the previous effort, including guitarist Andrea Seveso, who once again absolutely stuns with his talents, bassist/keyboardist Alessandro Del Vecchio (who also produces once again),and drummer Nicholas Papapicco.

"Alive" track listing:

01. Alive

02. Dead As A Bone

03. Bless Me Father

04. Feel Like Hell

05. Can’t Go On

06. The Endless Mile

07. Fading Away

08. My Only Son

09. When The Time Has Come

10. Stronger Than Before

11. Who I Am

McAuley is widely recognized as one of the great singers of a golden period in hard rock music. His voice can be heard on albums from GRAND PRIX and FAR CORPORATION, and, of course, on the chart-topping MSG records "Perfect Timing", "Save Yourself" and "MSG". Through these releases, he was introduced to hard rock fans around the globe, who no doubt recognized the inherent talent and skill in his vocal abilities. Once he departed MSG, he released one solo record in 1999, then joined AOR legends SURVIVOR, and then re-grouped with Schenker in MICHAEL SCHENKER FEST on their recent records "Resurrection" and "Revelation".

"Alive" recording lineup:

Robin McAuley - vocals

Andrea Seveso - guitar

Alessandro Del Vecchio - bass, keyboards

Nicholas Papapicco - drums