ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME Announces Additional Presenters And Performers For 2025 Induction Ceremony

The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Foundation has unveiled additional music icons and cultural trailblazers joining the lineup of presenters and performers set to honor this year's inductees at the 40th annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony, taking place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California.

Fans can be part of this historic night by purchasing tickets now at AXS.com and tuning in as the induction ceremony streams live coast to coast on Disney+ at 5:00 p.m. PST / 8:00 p.m. EST. A primetime special featuring exclusive performances and standout moments will air on ABC, Thursday, January 1, 2026, and be available the next day on Hulu.

The newly announced special guests include:

Avril Lavigne

Bryan Adams

Chappell Roan

Donald Glover

EN VOGUE

Feist

Gina Schock

Hurby Luv Bug Azor

Janelle Monáe

Jerry Cantrell

Jim Carrey

Joe Perry

THE KILLERS

Lisa Coleman

Mick Fleetwood

Mike McCready

Nancy Wilson

Nathaniel Rateliff

TEDESCHI TRUCKS BAND

Fleetwood will give the induction speech for BAD COMPANY, drummer Simon Kirke revealed in a new interview with Gold Derby.

BAD COMPANY has been eligible for induction since 1999 and received its first-ever nomination this year. The legendary rock band also finished second on the fan ballot, with more than 279,000 votes.

Previously announced presenters and performers include Beck, Brandi Carlile, David Letterman, Doja Cat, Elton John, Flea, Iggy Pop, J.I.D, Killer Mike, Maxwell, Missy Elliott, Olivia Rodrigo, Questlove, RAYE, Sleepy Brown, Taylor Momsen, Teddy Swims and TWENTY ONE PILOTS.

Earlier this week, SOUNDGARDEN drummer Matt Cameron posted photos of him and his bandmates and fellow inductees Ben Shepherd, Kim Thayil and Hiro Yamamoto on his Instagram story, and included pics of his former PEARL JAM bandmate Mike McCready, ALICE IN CHAINS singer-guitarist Jerry Cantrell and THE PRETTY RECKLESS singer Taylor Momsen.

Ahead of the big night on November 8, the celebration continues on ABC's "Dancing With The Stars", which will feature a special "Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Night" episode on Tuesday, November 4, honoring the music and legacy of Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductees past and present.

The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony honors this year's inductees: BAD COMPANY, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Cyndi Lauper, Outkast, SOUNDGARDEN and THE WHITE STRIPES in the "Performer" category, along with SALT-N-PEPA and Warren Zevon for "Musical Influence", Thom Bell, Nicky Hopkins and Carol Kaye for "Musical Excellence", and Lenny Waronker for the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

The 2025 inductees were announced live in April on ABC by host Ryan Seacrest during the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame episode of "American Idol".