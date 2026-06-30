ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME To Open 'Women In Metal: You Will Know My Name' Exhibit Featurette

Spotlighting key female risktakers and icons of the metal genre, the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame's newest exhibit featurette, "Women In Metal: You Will Know My Name", will open at the museum on July 10. This exhibit celebrates those who push boundaries and challenge the status quo to make meaningful, pioneering efforts in the metal genre.

The artists featured in "Women In Metal" exemplify what it means to defy the typical labels of womanhood. With powerful lyrics, assertive personas, and unapologetic rage, these women have been key figures in bringing metal to the masses and continue to influence future generations of musicians to be true in their own expression.

The exhibit will boast artifacts covering the breadth of women who have taken the metal world by storm, spanning time, place, and sonic quality, including Lita Ford, Lzzy Hale (HALESTORM),Alissa White-Gluz (ARCH ENEMY, DRAGONFORCE),Taylor Momsen (THE PRETTY RECKLESS),Courtney LaPlante (SPIRITBOX) and many more, curated by the Rock Hall's assistant curator Haley Cronin.

"Women have been pivotal influencers and changemakers in the metal genre since its inception," says Cronin. "We are excited to tell the stories of those women who stand firmly and courageously at the forefront of innovation and acceptance, and through their raw power pave the way for all girls who just want to rock."

The exhibit will open to the public on July 10 with a celebration featuring Lzzy Hale and Joe Hottinger of HALESTORM. Hale and Hottinger will play a short acoustic set on the outdoor PNC Stage, followed by a slate of metal bands: STORMS WITHIN, MAXILLA and REIGN OF Z.

"I'm so proud to be a part of the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame's 'Women In Metal' exhibit," says Lzzy. "I'm honored to stand next to my sisters of scream. These women have set me on fire and helped shape this genre. Together, we are creating a space to shine, be loud, and carve a path for the next generation to follow, like our foremothers inspired us. Raise your horns and come celebrate with me on July 10th!"

Tickets for the opening event of "Women In Metal" are on sale now. The dedication and metal showcase on the Union Home Mortgage Plaza begin at 7:00 p.m. and cost $15. An Event Plus ticket includes admission to the showcase and museum touring privileges from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. for $40 which includes the new "Women In Metal" exhibit featurette.

For a full timeline of events or to purchase tickets, go to this location.

Born from the collision of rhythm & blues, country, and gospel, rock and roll is a spirit that is inclusive and ever-changing. The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame celebrates the sound of youth culture and honors the artists whose music connects us all. The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame shares stories of the people, events and songs that shape our world through digital content, innovative exhibits, live music, engaging programs, and the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame annual induction ceremony. The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame intentionally fosters an inclusive and welcoming non-profit Museum that encourages and embraces creativity and innovation. As a community leader, the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame values, empowers and respects all people.

"Women In Metal: You Will Know My Name" promotional graphic courtesy of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame