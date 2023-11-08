  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

Rock Star Wives DANIELLA CLARKE And BARBARANNE WYLDE Launch 'Honest AF Show' Podcast

November 8, 2023

Daniella Clarke, wife of former GUNS N' ROSES guitarist Gilby Clarke, and Barbaranne Wylde, wife of PANTERA guitarist and BLACK LABEL SOCIETY frontman Zakk Wylde, recently launched the "Honest AF Show" as a way to connect with listeners and share tips and tricks on how to approach aging concerns gracefully.

"Over the pandemic, Barb and I were texting each other constantly," Clarke told Forbes about how the idea for the show came about. "We're always talking to each other. I started looking through our text threads. Everything that Barb and I talk about is about staying youthful, like beauty products, beauty procedures, supplements, and feeling good working out. If you look back at our text threads, there's so much information going back and forth between the two of us. Wouldn't it be cool if we shared this information because we're bouncing all this information off of each other? I wondered if other women out there would love to be a part of this conversation and join in with the conversation."

Daniella Clarke is a fashion visionary born of a rock 'n' roll fairy tale. While on a family vacation in California, Daniella met her prince charming, Gilby Clarke, while walking down Hollywood's Walk Of Fame. Thirty-plus years later, it's a rockin' love story that is still going strong. While hitting the road with Gilby during his stint with GUNS N' ROSES, Daniella started designing one-of-a-kind jeans that caught the eye of models and celebrities worldwide. From this kitchen table venture, a $200 million dollar fashion empire was born. As the founder and president of Frankie B., Daniella revolutionized the denim market, creating the instantly recognizable, low-rise silhouette that defined an era. She built an international brand around L.A.'s free-thinking, rocker-chic spirit, with one guiding design principle: "When you turn around and look in the mirror, you want a good view." In 2004, Daniella was awarded the MAFI Fashion Innovator Of The Year award, has been featured in major magazines from Vogue to Glamour to People. As a style expert, she has appeared on "America's Next Top Model", "Access Hollywood", "Extra", E! and CNN. After selling Frankie B. in 2011, she embarked on a new chapter as creative director for the iconic active wear brand Solow. Clarke was recruited to redirect the brand in 2014 and became a partner in 2019. Listen weekly to Daniella's segment "Ask Daniella", where she answers listener questions on all things fashion, style and beauty-related.

Barbaranne Wylde is a beauty and wellness-obsessed woman married to her high school sweetheart, who just happens to be a rock star — Zakk Wylde. Mother to four children, ranging in age from 7 to 27, and the wife/manager to Zakk Wylde and BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, Barbaranne is the epitome of a woman who can, literally, do it all. A music industry executive that has worked in all facets of the industry from A&M Records to Zakk Wylde, Barbaranne is currently president and owner of a multi-million dollar merchandising company, and manages a publishing and masters catalog. Tune in to Barbaranne's weekly "Honest AF Show" segment "Barb's Bag Of Tricks!" for product reviews on everything from beauty products to treatments to personal items.

Find more on Guns n' roses
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).