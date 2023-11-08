Rock Star Wives DANIELLA CLARKE And BARBARANNE WYLDE Launch 'Honest AF Show' Podcast

Daniella Clarke, wife of former GUNS N' ROSES guitarist Gilby Clarke, and Barbaranne Wylde, wife of PANTERA guitarist and BLACK LABEL SOCIETY frontman Zakk Wylde, recently launched the "Honest AF Show" as a way to connect with listeners and share tips and tricks on how to approach aging concerns gracefully.

"Over the pandemic, Barb and I were texting each other constantly," Clarke told Forbes about how the idea for the show came about. "We're always talking to each other. I started looking through our text threads. Everything that Barb and I talk about is about staying youthful, like beauty products, beauty procedures, supplements, and feeling good working out. If you look back at our text threads, there's so much information going back and forth between the two of us. Wouldn't it be cool if we shared this information because we're bouncing all this information off of each other? I wondered if other women out there would love to be a part of this conversation and join in with the conversation."

Daniella Clarke is a fashion visionary born of a rock 'n' roll fairy tale. While on a family vacation in California, Daniella met her prince charming, Gilby Clarke, while walking down Hollywood's Walk Of Fame. Thirty-plus years later, it's a rockin' love story that is still going strong. While hitting the road with Gilby during his stint with GUNS N' ROSES, Daniella started designing one-of-a-kind jeans that caught the eye of models and celebrities worldwide. From this kitchen table venture, a $200 million dollar fashion empire was born. As the founder and president of Frankie B., Daniella revolutionized the denim market, creating the instantly recognizable, low-rise silhouette that defined an era. She built an international brand around L.A.'s free-thinking, rocker-chic spirit, with one guiding design principle: "When you turn around and look in the mirror, you want a good view." In 2004, Daniella was awarded the MAFI Fashion Innovator Of The Year award, has been featured in major magazines from Vogue to Glamour to People. As a style expert, she has appeared on "America's Next Top Model", "Access Hollywood", "Extra", E! and CNN. After selling Frankie B. in 2011, she embarked on a new chapter as creative director for the iconic active wear brand Solow. Clarke was recruited to redirect the brand in 2014 and became a partner in 2019. Listen weekly to Daniella's segment "Ask Daniella", where she answers listener questions on all things fashion, style and beauty-related.

Barbaranne Wylde is a beauty and wellness-obsessed woman married to her high school sweetheart, who just happens to be a rock star — Zakk Wylde. Mother to four children, ranging in age from 7 to 27, and the wife/manager to Zakk Wylde and BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, Barbaranne is the epitome of a woman who can, literally, do it all. A music industry executive that has worked in all facets of the industry from A&M Records to Zakk Wylde, Barbaranne is currently president and owner of a multi-million dollar merchandising company, and manages a publishing and masters catalog. Tune in to Barbaranne's weekly "Honest AF Show" segment "Barb's Bag Of Tricks!" for product reviews on everything from beauty products to treatments to personal items.