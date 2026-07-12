ROGER TAYLOR On Possibility Of QUEEN Returning To Live Stage: 'I Think It's More Down To BRIAN MAY'

In a recent interview with "The Rock Show With Shaun Keaveny" on BBC Radio 2, QUEEN drummer Roger Taylor was asked about the possibility of QUEEN returning to the live stage again at some point in the not-too-distant future. The 76-year-old rocker responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, it is a big machine to gear up, if you know what I mean. But, yeah, really, I think it's more down to Brian [May, QUEEN guitarist] than me. I love playing live. I enjoy it, always have. It's really how he feels about it. So if we both wanna do it, I'd be happy to. But we'll see. Never say never. We have been working for a while with [singer] Adam Lambert, who has the most incredible voice."

Late last month, Lambert was asked by Smooth Radio when fans will get a chance to see him perform with QUEEN again. He responded: "There's nothing on the books with QUEEN. We've never had the conversation saying we're done, but there's nothing actually planned right now. It's sort of up to them. They're the boss. I'm the guest. If they call me and say, 'Hey, we wanna tour again,' I'll say, 'Yeah, sure, I'd love to.'"

Asked "how cool" it is that he had the QUEEN gig as his "side job" for so many years, Adam — who will release his sixth full-length studio album, "Adam", on Friday, July 10 via his own label, distributed via The Orchard — said: "I'm blessed. I'm very lucky. Everything's worked out lovely for [me]. I have no complaints. I love that I'm making my own music now too. I mean, it serves two different sort of purposes for me. Getting out there with QUEEN is a huge honor. It's a huge opportunity to celebrate one of the greats, [late QUEEN singer] Freddie Mercury, who I love, and to give Brian and Roger sort of the facility to go and perform their songs and bask in their legacy, and to just have the audience singing along with every song. It's like the best audiences because of QUEEN's music. And then when I get to do my stuff, it's scratching a different itch. I get to write about my own life. I co-wrote a lot of this album, and it's about me, and it's who I am, and it's original, and it's new. So it's just two different kind of things. I'm lucky I get both."

This past January, Brian seemingly shut the door on QUEEN's possible return to the U.S., telling the U.K. newspaper Daily Mail in a new interview: "America is a dangerous place at the moment, so you have to take that into account.

"It's very sad because I feel like QUEEN grew up in America and we love it, but it's not what it was," the 78-year-old QUEEN guitarist added. "Everyone is thinking twice about going there at the moment."

May did not specify what he considers unsafe about the U.S. that would prevent QUEEN from touring there again.

As for when May and drummer Roger Taylor — who have been touring with "American Idol" alum Lambert since 2012 under the stage name QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT — might return to playing live shows, May said: 'I don't know when QUEEN will be back on stage — it's an unknown. We'll take it day by day."

May also hinted at possible new QUEEN music, telling the Daily Mail: "It was time to take a break and spend time with family, take stock. But never say never about not coming back, the rebuild of QUEEN Two is coming back, and there are a couple of things you haven't heard."

May's wife, actress and singer Anita Dobson, recently said QUEEN would no longer embark on large-scale tours due to health issues and the fact that the members of the band were "getting old."

Dobson's comments came after Taylor told Rolling Stone magazine that he, May and Lambert had no plans to stage a final farewell tour.

"I don't think we're done," he said. "And I don't think we're going to say a final farewell tour. Because it never is, is it?"

When pressed if QUEEN will be "resting forever," he replied: "At one point we will be."

In 2024 Brian revealed that he suffered a minor stroke. Although the episode initially left the now-78-year-old rock legend unable to use his left arm, he has since regained enough movement to be able to play music again.

May's stroke came four years after he had a "small" heart attack. At the time, he said was shocked to realize he wasn't as healthy as he thought, and he was "very near death". He discovered three arteries were "congested and in danger of blocking the supply of blood to my heart", and subsequently had surgery to fit three stents — tiny tubes to hold open blocked arteries.

Six years ago, May had to be hospitalized after he tore his buttocks "to shreds" while gardening. As a result, he developed severe sciatica and suffered what he later described as a "small heart attack" from the medication. May then had a bad reaction to his heart attack medication and nearly died. More recently, Brian underwent cataract eye surgery.

He later said that he believed that coronavirus may have played a role in his heart attack because of the way the virus thickened the blood. As a result, he said he was living a "ridiculously careful" life with Dobson — whom he credited with saving his life.

"She was incredible," he told the Daily Express back in 2020. "I couldn't do anything and she just kind of nursed me, so I will forever be in her debt; she did an incredible job on me."