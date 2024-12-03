RON 'BUMBLEFOOT' THAL And VINNY APPICE To Be Recognized At Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp's Hall Of Fame Induction Gala

Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp has announced the return of its Hall Of Fame induction gala, celebrating campers' achievements and honoring legendary mentors. The event takes place on February 25, 2025, at the iconic Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, California.

Proceeds will benefit the Rock Fantasy Dreams Foundation, a 501(c) nonprofit dedicated to "Changing Lives And Spreading Joy Through Music" by helping underprivileged musicians attend Rock Camp.

The gala will recognize outstanding campers who have written albums, toured with major acts, and raised millions for charity, as well as mentors like Darryl Jones (THE ROLLING STONES),Eva Gardner (P!nk),Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal (ex-GUNS N' ROSES),Teddy Zig Zag (GUNS N' ROSES, SLASH'S BLUES BAND),Vinny Appice (BLACK SABBATH, DIO),Derek St. Holmes (TED NUGENT) and Joel Hoekstra (WHITESNAKE).

The event will also honor iconic late mentors who left an enduring legacy at Rock Camp, including Jack Bruce, Ginger Baker, Levon Helm, Jeff Foskett and Alan White, with special awards celebrating their contributions to music and the Rock Camp community.

The evening will feature an all-star jam session led by Britt Lightning, lead guitarist of VIXEN and musical director of Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp.

For tickets and details, visit rockfantasydreamsfoundation.com.

Now celebrating its 27th anniversary, Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp has become part of American popular culture — from a Mick Jagger cameo in "The Simpsons" to "Rock Camp – The Movie", a No. 1 documentary on iTunes with a 94% score on Rotten Tomatoes chronicling once-in-a-lifetime experiences, Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp has built a tradition of extracting ordinary people from their daily lives and giving them the opportunity of a lifetime: to live out their dreams of performing with their musical heroes.

Past Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp mentors have included Alice Cooper, Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Joe Perry and Roger Daltrey, who said of his participation: "It's an amazing experience and it makes you remember where you came from."