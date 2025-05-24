RON 'BUMBLEFOOT' THAL: 'Music Does What Politics Can't; It Brings People Together When They're Divided'

In a new interview with The Music Heals, former GUNS N' ROSES guitarist Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal spoke about the healing and unifying nature of music in the world. Asked how music has helped him personally get through the tough times, both as a listener and as a musician, Thal said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Music is just one of those things, when you write songs, when you play, it medicates and alleviates and does everything you need to not go insane. It's an outlet. It's something positive to focus on. It's building something of beauty that usually, the source of it is something of pain very often that you could just take and be able to turn into a song that other people that are going through the same things can feel and relate to, and know they're not alone and someone is saying it for them and putting it into words in a way that maybe they couldn't express themselves. And it's very healing in a big communal way. So as a musician, definitely, whatever is killing you inside, music revives you. And I think it does the same for listeners, in the same way. We wouldn't play music if we didn't enjoy listening to music and loved it so much that we wanted to pay it back to the world, what the world is giving us. So it's just one big thing."

Regarding the idea that music has a powerful ability to unite people, fostering connections and a sense of community across different backgrounds and cultures, Thal said: "Music is definitely the most universal language there is. You could take people that even politically would be enemies, and they'll be hugging each other at a concert and enjoying themselves and be brothers and sisters in that way, the way they should be.

"I did a lot of work with different embassies and consulates around the world, and they often said — they know it — music does what politics can't," he continued. "It brings people together when they're divided. And I've seen it. I've been to places where I've been crowd surfing on a group of people that normally would not be as loving. So many experiences. Music does that. It takes people that have nothing in common and it shows 'em that they have everything in common. They have the most important thing in common, just the core of their humanity, of their soul, they have in common. And music just connects us all on that primal core level. Everything else is bullshit on top of that. What you do for a living, where you live or whatever kind of social bullshit we've divided ourselves with, music takes all of that away, and we are just a bunch of souls with none of that shit. Yeah. That's what music does."

Thal's latest instrumental album, "Bumblefoot ...Returns!", came out on January 24, 2025. It arrived 30 years after Thal's debut solo instrumental LP.

"Bumblefoot ...Returns!" features collaborations with iconic musicians, including Brian May, Steve Vai, Guthrie Govan, Derek Sherinian, Jerry Gaskill and others.

Thal joined GUNS N' ROSES in 2006 and appeared on 2008's "Chinese Democracy", an effort which contained music that had been written before he came into the group. The disc took 13 years to make and was only a modest seller, moving just around half a million copies.

Thal never officially announced his departure from the GN'R, but a source confirmed to Detroit music writer Gary Graff back in 2015 that the guitarist had been out since the end of the band's second Las Vegas residency in 2014.

Thal later revealed that he was focusing on his solo career and other projects after spending eight years playing in GUNS.

Thal spent a few years recording and touring with SONS OF APOLLO, which also featured drummer Mike Portnoy, keyboardist Derek Sherinian and bassist Billy Sheehan. SONS OF APOLLO released its second studio album, "MMXX" (pronounced: 20/20),in January 2020 via InsideOut Music/Sony.

Thal is also a member of ART OF ANARCHY, which released its third studio album, "Let There Be Anarchy", in February 2024 via Pavement Music.