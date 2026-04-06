RONNIE ROMERO Wouldn't Work With YNGWIE MALMSTEEN If He Got The Call: 'I'd Hang Up The Phone'

In a new interview with Marko Syrjälä of Chaoszine, acclaimed hard rock vocalist Ronnie Romero, who has previously worked with such legendary guitarists as Ritchie Blackmore, Michael Schenker and Adrian Vandenberg, was asked if he would "seriously consider" playing with Yngwie Malmsteen if the iconic Swedish guitarist approached him about it. Ronnie responded: "I wouldn't think about it. I wouldn't wanna do it because of all the stories I've heard from people I've worked with who have worked with him. I've worked with people like the Johansson brothers [Jens and Anders], Jeff Scott Soto and Mark Boals. I know all those guys, and they've told me some stories, and I was, like, 'I don't know…' So, when somebody asks me, 'What if Yngwie calls you?' I would say, 'No.' I'd hang up the phone. But I would say that the way I discovered Yngwie was actually when [Swedish singer] Mats Levén was in the band. The first Yngwie album I heard was the [1998] live album 'Live!!', and Mats was singing on it. Then I heard 'Facing The Animal', which is one of my favorites, together with 'The Seventh Sign'. So yeah, if that ever happened, I'd choose just one song — and that would be 'Facing The Animal', for sure."

After Syrjälä noted that Levén will play shows in Japan in May where he will perform the entire "Facing The Animal" album, Ronnie said: "Yeah, he told me that, and that's fantastic. He's a great singer. As I said in a post the other day, he's one of my heroes. Together with David Coverdale and later Ian Gillan, he was one of the first singers who really blew me away. I was, like, 'How can this guy sing like that?' On that live recording, he's just killing it."

Romero made his live debut with RAINBOW in June 2016 after he was selected to front the latest version of the band Ritchie Blackmore had formed after quitting DEEP PURPLE.

In addition to RAINBOW, Romero has recorded and/or toured with MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP, LORDS OF BLACK, THE FERRYMEN, ELEGANT WEAPONS, SUNSTORM and VANDENBERG.

The Chilean-born Romero parted ways with VANDENBERG after recording only one album with the Adrian Vandenberg-led group, 2020's "2020".

Regarding what Blackmore was like to work with, Romero told Classic Rock magazine in a 2025 interview: "People think of him as an angry, unfriendly guy, and that's not Ritchie. I knew him at a period of time when he was in a very good place. He's married and he has a beautiful family. He has an incredible sense of humor."

As for Schenker, Ronnie said: "Compared to Ritchie, on the personal side he's a bit more distant, but professionally he was very cool and smart. Ritchie likes to jam, whereas Michael is very regimented. Two different worlds, but I enjoyed them both."

Asked by Chicago Concert Reviews to name the best lesson he learned during his entire path from obscurity to stardom, Romero said: "I think to just be professional in your job. There is no time just to play and to pretend to be a rock star. Rock stars don't exist anymore. Rock stars are the guys who play soccer, basketball or even the hip-hop musicians. Do your job, respect people you're working with and respect the fans. That's what I learned from Blackmore, that's what I've learned from Michael Schenker, that's what I learned from Vandenberg, so I think it's the right way to do it."

Last year Romero released a solo album, "Backbone", via Frontiers Music Srl. The LP was produced by Romero and mixed and mastered by his guitarist Jose Rubio Jimenez. Special contributions included former EUROPE guitarist Kee Marcello, as well as acclaimed songwriter Russ Ballard, who penned the track "Hideaway".

"Backbone" followed Romero's first solo album of original material, "Too Many Lies, Too Many Masters", and two cover records. 2023's "Raised On Heavy Radio" paid tribute to metal giants like OZZY OSBOURNE, JUDAS PRIEST, IRON MAIDEN, ACCEPT and METALLICA, featuring special guests such as Gus G., Chris Caffery and Roland Grapow. Romero's debut solo album, "Raised On Radio", explored his personal musical roots, revisiting classic rock hits from bands like SURVIVOR, BAD COMPANY, FOREIGNER, QUEEN and LED ZEPPELIN, all interpreted through his powerful and expressive vocal style.

Press photo credit: Jeremiah Scott