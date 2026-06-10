RUDY SARZO Talks New Solo Music: 'Within The Next Couple Of Weeks I'm Gonna Be Releasing It'

In a new interview with Gary Lopez of the #WhosABadass podcast, legendary hard rock bassist Rudy Sarzo once again confirmed that he is working on new music which he is planning on releasing independently in the not-too-distant future. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Lately I've been writing music. I've always been writing, but now I don't have to rely on a band as much as I had to. And I'm just doing it for my own musical satisfaction and gratification."

Regarding the musical direction of the material he is working on, Rudy said: "Well, some people label it yacht rock. But to me, yacht rock, that era has the best not only compositions, but the best talent and the best engineering. You can hear everything clearly, especially the bass. I'm a big fan of THE DOOBIE BROTHERS and Michael McDonald, especially, era, where the bass player is just playing all these incredible bass lines, and you can hear it… There's not stacks of Marshalls burying all the frequencies. You can hear everything. So I'm basically writing and recording music that reflects that.

"There's songs like — going back to QUIET RIOT and the [late QUIET RIOT and Ozzy Osbourne guitarist] Randy Rhoads era, I was playing 'Slick Black Cadillac'," Sarzo added. "Every time I play that song on stage with QUIET RIOT, to me, I connect with that period. I connect with Randy being on stage and Kevin [DuBrow, late QUIET RIOT singer] and [former QUIET RIOT drummer] Drew Forsyth playing drums. But, of course, I'm playing it now. But that doesn't mean that I cannot connect into the consciousness that existed the first time that I played that song. And so now I have the opportunity to go back to my roots, go back to more to my Miami style of playing, because that's part of me that nobody has really heard me play, which is fine."

After Lopez expressed his hope that Sarzo will make the music available to the public, Rudy said:"Oh, I will. I will. Yeah, within the next couple of weeks I'm gonna be releasing it, just [for] streaming ... There's no record deal. I'm not looking for a record deal. I'm just looking to release music, create music. I already have a band. I'm already touring. So it's not like I'm trying to go solo or something like that. No. I'm just trying to enjoy my life and as a musician and be creative in a way that I haven't been creative or allowed to be creative because of the music industry changing. Less people are making original music. But now this is an opportunity to really be creative."

As a member of Ozzy Osbourne's band, from March 1981 to September 1982, Rudy toured the world in support of the "Blizzard Of Ozz" and "Diary Of A Madman" records. His bass playing can be heard on Ozzy's multimillion-selling CD "Tribute" and "Speak Of The Devil" CD and DVD.

As a member of QUIET RIOT, from September 1982 to January 1985, Rudy recorded the multi-platinum albums "Metal Health", the first heavy metal debut to reach No. 1 on the Billboard chart and "Condition Critical". During this period, he headlined worldwide tours, appeared on numerous MTV videos and was voted No. 1 bassist in Circus magazine for 1983.

As a member of WHITESNAKE, from April 1987 to September 1994, Rudy recorded the multi-platinum album "Slip Of The Tongue". During this period he also performed worldwide on headline tours in support of the multiplatinum "1987" and "Slip Of The Tongue" albums and appeared in six MTV videos.

In April 2004, Rudy became member of DIO and remained the band's bassist until Ronnie James Dio's passing in 2010. During that time Rudy toured the world with DIO and recorded the "Holy Diver 25th Anniversary Live" DVD and CD and DIO's last studio track "Elektra". In addition, when Rudy was not busy with DIO, he toured the world with BLUE ÖYSTER CULT until 2012. From 2013 through 2014 Rudy was a recording and touring member of Geoff Tate's QUEENSRŸCHE. In 2021, Rudy rejoined QUIET RIOT after an 18-year absence.