RUSH Announces 2026 Tour; GEDDY LEE And ALEX LIFESON To Be Joined By ANIKA NILLES

Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductees, Grammy Award-nominated icons, and RUSH co-founders Geddy Lee (bass, keys, vocals) and Alex Lifeson (guitar, vocals) have announced their return to the stage for a very special 2026 headline tour, "Fifty Something", in celebration of RUSH's music, legacy, and the life of late drummer and lyricist Neil Peart. It notably marks the first time Lee and Lifeson have toured together in eleven years since the finale of RUSH's "R40" tour on August 1, 2015 at the Forum in Los Angeles, California, bringing it full circle with a return to the Forum to embark upon these special shows.

Of the tour, Geddy Lee says: "It's been over 10 years since Alex and I have performed the music of RUSH alongside our fallen bandmate and friend Neil. A lifetime's worth of songs that we had put our cumulative hearts and souls into writing, recording and playing together onstage. And so, after all that has gone down since that last show, Alex and I have done some serious soul searching and come to the decision that we fucking miss it, and that it's time for a celebration of 50-something years of RUSH music. So in 2026 my BFF Lerxst (aka Alex Lifeson) and I are going to hit the road once again to pay tribute to our past and to Neil by performing a vast selection of RUSH songs in a handful of cities. No small task, because as we all know Neil was irreplaceable. Yet life is full of surprises, and we have been introduced to another remarkable person; an incredible drummer and musician who is adding another chapter to our story while continuing her own fascinating musical journey. Her name is Anika Nilles, and we could not be more excited to introduce her to our loyal and dedicated RUSH fanbase, whom, we know, will give her every chance to live up to that near impossible role. Before we hit the stage, we also hope to add another musician or two to expand our sound a wee bit and free up Alex and I, in order to show off some of our new fancy dance steps.

"Lerxst, Anika and myself, along with many of our longstanding crew members have been hard at work rehearsing and designing the kind of RUSH show you've grown accustomed to expect from us. We dearly hope you will come along and help us celebrate our history together."

Lifeson said: "We're musicians and we're players. And our music is special. It really is special. And being away from it for a while and revisiting it, I realized how difficult it is to play, but how rich it is in its music and lyrics and everything that it represented."

He added: "One of the cool things about how this is progressing, all the songs we're putting together — we have 35 songs or so so far for a set that's gonna be, I don't know, around a couple of hours — is the fact that we're gonna cover a lot of things and change it up night to night, but we'll always have a part of the show that's a tribute to Neil and his memory of him and everything that he was to us. And it's gonna be beautiful to be able to celebrate him every single night."

Lee said: "But the biggest question is, the obvious question is, how do we replace someone who's irreplaceable? And I had heard from Skully [John McIntosh], my bass tech, who had been on tour with Jeff Beck, and he had been working with this strummer named Anika Nilles, and he mentioned how impressive she was, how talented and musical she was and powerful. And I think [Alex] and I playing with her started to put a charge in us when we heard our songs coming back to life. And it was only once we had those successful rehearsal sessions with her that made me feel like, yes, we can do this and we can do justice to this and this is going to be fun."

Carrie Nuttall-Peart and Olivia Peart, Neil's widow and daughter, share: "We are thrilled to support the 'Fifty Something' tour, celebrating a band whose music has resonated and inspired fans for generations, and to honor Neil's extraordinary legacy as both a drummer and lyricist.

"Neil's musicianship was singular. Compositions of intricacy and power that expanded what rhythm itself could express. As both drummer and lyricist, he was irreplaceable. Inimitable in his artistry, and unmatched in the depth and imagination he brought to the lyrics that inspired and moved so many, he profoundly shaped how fans connected with him and the band, giving voice and meaning to their own lives.

"As the band enters this new chapter, it promises to be truly unforgettable. We are excited to see how their new vision unfolds, and to hear this legendary music played live once again."

Earlier today, fans got the news via a RUSH newsletter from a home video that announced the celebration of upcoming dates with Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson at Geddy Lee's home studio. Watch it below.

Last night the band celebrated in a private event at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in Cleveland with this on-stage interview and Q&A. Watch full clip below.

RUSH will perform multiple shows in seven cities across Canada, the United States and Mexico, beginning June 7, 2026 at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles. These special "evening with" shows will find the band playing two sets each night. Each show will feature a distinct selection of songs and RUSH will build each night's setlist from a catalogue of 35 songs including their greatest hits and fan favorites.

For "Fifty Something", Lee and Lifeson will be accompanied by German drummer, composer, and producer Anika Nilles, who has performed as Jeff Beck's drummer for over 60 shows and has released four solo albums.

Fans will be able to participate in the RUSH artist presale by signing up at livemu.sc/rush by Thursday, October 9 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Artist presales for this tour are hosted by multiple ticketing sites but anyone who signs up can join the sale. For artist presales on Ticketmaster, no code is needed — access is tied to your account. The artist presale on SeatGeek for Cleveland will require a code. The artist presale begins on Monday, October 13 at 12 p.m. local time in the U.S. and Canada and Thursday, October 16 at 12 p.m. local time in Mexico. General onsale begins on Friday, October 17 at 12 p.m. local time for the U.S. and Canada, and 11 a.m. local time for Mexico.

Additionally, these pre-sales will be available:

Citi for U.S. shows: Citi is the official card of the RUSH 2026 tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets in the U.S. beginning Friday, October 10 at 12 p.m. local time until Sunday, October 12 at 11:59 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

American Express for Canada: American Express Card Members can purchase tickets for the Toronto show before the general public beginning Friday, October 10 at 12pm local time through Sunday, October 12 at 11:59pm local time.

Banamex for Mexico City: Banamex cardholders will have presale access ahead of the general onsale. Times vary based on Banamex card type, see list below for more details.

(BEYOND BANAMEX): Presale available Monday, 10/13 9:00 a.m. local to 11:59 p.m. local

(ELITE BANAMEX): Presale available Tuesday, 10/14 9:00 local to 11:59 p.m. local

(ALL CARDS): Presale available Wednesday, 10/15 11 a.m. local to 11:59 p.m. local

RUSH invites fans to get closer than ever with three elevated offerings: an all-new VIP program, the first-ever 2112 Platform Experience, and curated travel packages for fans making a trip to see the show.

For VIP: http://wearesuper.co/rushvip

For Travel: http://wearesuper.co/rushtravel

Check out the full confirmed itinerary below.

Tour dates:

Jun 07 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

Jun 09 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

Jun 18 - Mexico City, MX - Palacio de los Deportes

Jun 24 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

Jun 26 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

Jul 16 - Chicago, IL - United Center

Jul 18 - Chicago, IL - United Center

Jul 28 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Jul 30 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Aug 07 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Aug 09 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Sep 17 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Arena

Peart died in January 2020 after a three-year battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. He was 67 years old.

RUSH waited three days to announce Peart's passing, setting off shockwaves and an outpouring of grief from fans and musicians all over the world.

Since Peart's death, Lifeson and Lee have not recorded any new music or performed live under the RUSH name, although both of them confirmed that several drummers reached out to them in the days after the legendary drummer's passing about the possibility of stepping in for Neil.

Additionally, RUSH just revealed the 50-track super deluxe anthology "Rush 50" that Rolling Stone called "an epic saga, that functions equally well as an introduction for the uninitiated or a companion piece for the super fan." "Rush 50" is available in five distinct configurations, including the (1) Super Deluxe Edition, (2) RUSH Store Exclusive Super Deluxe Edition, (3) 7-LP Deluxe Edition, (4) 4-CD Deluxe Edition, and (5) Digital Edition. It represents breadth of their discography, beginning with the first-ever reissue of their 1973 debut single and concluding with a live recording the final song Lee, Lifeson, and Peart played together during the "R40" tour closer at The Forum.

RUSH took rock music into uncharted territory and to unmatched heights fueled by the once-in-a-lifetime interplay of Geddy Lee (bass, keys, vocals),Alex Lifeson (guitar, vocals) and the late Neil Peart (drums, lyrics). Selling over 45 million albums worldwide, garnering seven Grammy Award nominations, tallying billions of streams, and earning induction into the Canadian Music Hall Of Fame, the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame and the Canadian Songwriters Hall Of Fame, the pioneering trio's incalculable influence has spanned generations, attracting one of the most ardent audiences in history. These musicians effectively reimagined and redefined rock without boundaries, striking a balance between elite instrumentation, anthemic vocals, provocative lyricism, and timeless storytelling both sonically and thematically. RUSH notably achieved "the third most consecutive gold/platinum studio albums by a rock a band behind only THE BEATLES and THE ROLLING STONES." Furthermore, their accolades have included becoming Officers of the Order of Canada in 1996, achieving the Canadian Governor General's Performing Arts Award in 2012, and receiving recognition with both a star on the Canada Walk Of Fame and a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. The world tragically said goodbye to Peart on January 7, 2020 following his battle with brain cancer. Honoring Peart and the legacy the band had forged together, Lee and Lifeson celebrate RUSH on tour in 2026. It's a moment for new listeners to finally experience this music live in all of its glory and another chance for the group's faithful fanbase to rally again.

Photo credit: Richard Sibbald