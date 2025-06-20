RUSH Fan Event In Toronto To Mark Tenth Anniversary Of Canadian Rock Legends' Final Concert

This summer, RUSHfest Canada lands in Toronto for a once-in-a-generation celebration of one of Canada's most iconic rock bands: RUSH. Taking place Friday, August 1 at Massey Hall and Saturday, August 2 at TD Music Hall, this two-day event marks 10 years to the day since RUSH played their final concert in Los Angeles on August 1, 2015 — and brings together fans, friends, collaborators, and tribute artists in honor of drummer and lyricist Neil Peart.

Curated by RUSHfest Scotland founder Steve Brown and Canadian superfan and music journalist Paul Beaulieu, RUSHfest Canada is more than a fan convention — it's a legacy event with heart, history, and an extraordinary mission: all profits will be donated to Brain Cancer Research at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto in honor of Neil Peart.

"We asked ourselves what the most excellent thing we could do would be," says Brown. "And it was simple: bring RUSH fans together, celebrate their music in the venue where it all started for them, and raise money in Neil's memory."

Massey Hall, the legendary venue where RUSH recorded their first live album "All The World's A Stage" in 1975, will host the Friday night showcase. Special guests include Terry Brown (RUSH's producer for their first 10 albums) and Hugh Syme (RUSH's art director since 1975). Syme also designed the artwork for "Songs For Neil Vol. 6", which will be released on Neil's birthday, September 12, with proceeds going to charity.

Friday's lineup includes:

Jonathan Dinklage - toured with RUSH as part of the "Clockwork Angels" string ensemble

Jacob Moon - known for his viral cover of "Subdivisions", which led to private RUSH performances

Nina DiGregorio and Brody Dolynuik - from FEMMES OF ROCK, endorsed by Alex Lifeson himself

Chris Herin - guitarist of progressive rock band TILES

David Barrett - Toronto-based instrumental virtuoso

Adi Berk - known for his haunting "Red Sector A" arrangement with Moon

MOVING PICTURES (UK) - official house band, featured at RUSHfest Brazil and Lakeside Park

Kevin J. Anderson – acclaimed sci-fi author and Neil Peart's writing partner

Saturday's show at TD Music Hall continues the momentum with:

2112 (Burlington) – tribute band faithful to the RUSH spirit, performing the full "All The World's A Stage"

PERMANENT WAVES (Toronto) – crowd-favorite live performers

The RUSHfest Canada Allstars Band - international lineup of handpicked musicians

Return performances by Jacob Moon, David Barrett and DiGregorio and Dolynuik

"We're excited to bring the global RUSH family together," adds Beaulieu, who has attended 114 RUSH concerts since 1976. "This is more than nostalgia — it's about keeping the spirit alive, supporting a vital cause, and creating new memories in places that mean something to RUSH fans."

Special guests of honor include members of the Peart and Živojinoviç families, as well as key figures in RUSH's legacy such as Bob King and Mike Dixon. Though not officially affiliated with the band, RUSHfest Canada has the blessing of many who helped shape RUSH's story.

For more information, visit RUSHfestCanada.ca.

Steve Brown is a lifelong musician from Scotland who launched RUSHfest Scotland in 2014, inspired by his late songwriting partner Angie Townsend, who passed away from cancer in 2016. To date, the events and albums have raised over $265,000 CAD for cancer charities.

Paul Beaulieu is the founder of The Canadian Music Scene and a longtime RUSH historian. He has interviewed band members, road crew, and chronicled RUSH's rise through Canadian and international media.