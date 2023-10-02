RUSH's GEDDY LEE Announces North American Spoken-Word Tour For November/December 2023

RUSH bassist/vocalist Geddy Lee will bring to life his forthcoming memoir "My Effin' Life", due for release on November 14 by HarperCollins. In addition to the five dates in the U.K. announced last week, there will be 14 more cities added for North America that kicks off on November 13 at the Beacon Theatre in New York.

The evening promises to be a once-in-a-life-time event. After the curtain rises, Lee will give his fans a peek into the very fabric of his life: from a deep reflection of his family and childhood, to a dive into the history of RUSH; from the determined pursuit of music, to the personal memories with his lifelong friends and RUSH bandmates Alex Lifeson and Neil Peart. Joined on stage by a special guest interviewer, Lee will be reading key passages from "My Effin' Life"; he will then share thoughts and stories taken from his experience. Fans will then have the chance to participate in a special Q&A, with Geddy answering their questions directly.

Geddy says: "Writing this book has meant spending so much time living in the past. I've never lived my life looking anywhere but forward, which is why I resisted doing this kind of thing for so long. Being in a band all those years was reassuring because it was an ongoing thing. It felt like it was forever. There was always unfinished business: the next record, the next set design, the next tour. It's been the theme of my life. But you need a lot more determination to proceed in the world of music without the comfort of your bandmates, and I can only hope that finishing this book will release me to return to what I do and love best."

"My Effin' Life In Conversation" North American tour dates:

Nov. 13 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

Nov. 15 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia

Nov. 17 - National Harbor, MD - The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Nov. 18 - Boston, MA - Orpheum Theatre presented by Citizens

Nov. 19 - Cleveland, OH - State Theatre at Playhouse Square

Nov. 21 - Montréal, QC - Théâtre Maisonneuve

Nov. 23 - Vancouver, BC - The Centre in Vancouver

Nov. 24 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre

Nov. 26 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

Nov. 28 - Los Angeles, CA - Orpheum Theatre

Nov. 30 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

Dec. 03 - Chicago, IL - Auditorium Theatre

Dec. 04 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

Dec. 07 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

General on-sale will begin on Friday, October 6 at 10 a.m. local time at Ticketmaster.com.

Every ticket purchased includes a first edition hard copy of "My Effin' Life" which will be provided to ticket holder upon entry into the venue.

There is a four-ticket limit per person.

Presale tickets will be available starting with Rush.com newsletter member presales beginning Tuesday, October 3 at 10 a.m. through Wednesday, October 4 at 6 p.m.

Citi is the official card of the "Geddy Lee My Effin' Life In Conversation". Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, October 3 at 12 p.m. local time until Thursday, October 5 at 6 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

$1 per ticket is going to the Neil Peart Memorial At Lakeside Park fund. The project and its timelines are contingent on the task force raising the $1 million fundraising goal established for the project. Donations of any size can be made towards the memorial project online at www.stcatharines.ca/neilpeart. The sooner the task force can achieve its fundraising objectives through the generosity of Peart's fans, the sooner the community and his fans will be able to see the results.

"My Effin' Life", which was edited Noah Eaker, will be 512 pages and be available as a hardcover or as an e-book.

Lee shared the news of his memoir in an Instagram post in September 2021. At the time, he wrote: "So, how did I kill time during the pandemic? Little did I know that as of March 2020 I'd be locked down for over a year and a half—the longest time I'd spent in Toronto since I was nineteen and hit the Northern Ontario bar circuit with RUSH.

"Although [my wife] Nancy and I had to cancel a bunch of adventures we'd been planning, there were some shiny silver linings to be found at home: teaching my grandson the finer points of baseball and birdwatching, tending to my pups (one of whom was quite ill) and spending the evenings with my lovely better half, glass of Armagnac in hand, as we watched every European mystery show ever produced. Oh, and another thing: I began to write. Words, that is.

"My friend and collaborator on the 'Big Beautiful Book Of Bass', Daniel Richler, saw how I was struggling in the aftermath of [RUSH drummer] Neil's [Peart] passing, and tried coaxing me out of my blues with some funny tales from his youth, daring me to share my own in return. So I did—reluctantly at first, but then remembering, oh yeah, I like wrestling with words. It's a less physical version of arguing with musical notes, without a Ricky doubleneck breaking my back! And soon my baby-step stories were becoming grownup chapters. Being the nuclear obsessive that I am, I'd write and re-write them, reassessing perspectives in the narrative not just by scouring my memory banks but my diaries and piles of photo albums too. I was piecing together a mystery of a different kind.

"I'd then send these improved and even illustrated stories to Daniel, who'd clean up some of the grammar and remove a lot of the swearing (I love to fucking swear),and presto! In a voice that sounded, well, just like me, a presentable, epic-length account of my life on and off the stage was taking shape: my childhood, my family, the story of my parents' survival, my travels and all sorts of nonsense I've spent too much time obsessing over. And Daniel said, 'I think you're writing a book. An actual memoir, in fact.' To which I replied, 'Hmm… I guess I am.'

In September 2022, Lee and Lifeson joined Dave Grohl, RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS' Chad Smith and TOOL's Danny Carey onstage at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles to pay tribute to late FOO FIGHTERS drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Lee and Lifeson previously reunited in August 2022 at Red Rocks and then again in early September 2022 at the London edition of the Hawkins tribute.