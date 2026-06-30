RUSH's GEDDY LEE Diagnosed With Laryngitis And Bronchitis; Two Fort Worth, Texas Shows Postponed

Canadian rock legends RUSH have been forced to postpone their June 30 and July 2 shows at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas after bassist/vocalist Geddy Lee was diagnosed with laryngitis and bronchitis.

The July 2 concert was originally scheduled for June 24 but ended up being moved back after "travel and border-related delays" disrupted RUSH's touring production.

Earlier today (Tuesday, June 30),RUSH released the following statement via social media: "To our fans, we are deeply sorry to share that we must postpone our June 30 and July 2 shows.

"Geddy has been diagnosed with laryngitis and bronchitis. After being evaluated by his doctors, he has been advised that he needs additional time to rest and recover before returning to the stage.

"This is incredibly disappointing for all of us. We know many of you have made travel plans and have been counting down the days to these shows.

"Please know this decision was not made lightly. After more than 50 years of touring, we've always believed that if we’re going to step on stage, we owe you the very best performance we can give — and right now, that simply isn't possible.

"We're grateful to everyone involved for helping us quickly find new dates to celebrate together.

"The Sunday June 30 show has been rescheduled for Saturday July 11.

"The Thursday July 2 show has been rescheduled for Monday July 13.

"All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates.

"If you are unable to attend, refund information will be available from your original point of purchase.

"Thank you for your patience, your understanding, and for always standing with us. We look forward to seeing you in just a couple of weeks and appreciate your continued support while Geddy makes a full recovery."

RUSH's performances at Dickies Arena on June 26 and June 28 were the band's first concerts in North Texas since their "R40" tour stopped in 2015 at the American Airlines Center.

The "Fifty Something" tour is RUSH's first with the band's revamped lineup of classic members Lee (vocals, bass) and Alex Lifeson (guitar) alongside Anika Nilles, a German drummer who toured with legendary guitarist Jeff Beck in 2022, and newly added keyboardist Loren Gold, who is best known as touring member of THE WHO and CHICAGO.

RUSH's setlist for "Fifty Something" is culled from a pool of nearly 40 RUSH classics, with the band playing two sets a night that celebrate late RUSH drummer Neil Peart's life and legacy.

The 2026 leg of the "Fifty Something" tour, which will cover Canada, USA and Mexico, initially consisted of 22 dates, which sold out immediately, prompting the addition of more shows. The tour now totals 58 shows across 24 cities, with over half a million tickets sold for 2026.

In February, RUSH announced the addition of South America and Europe tour dates to the "Fifty Something" tour, in early 2027. The dates will be the first time the band has played in Europe since 2013 and 17 years since visiting South America.

RUSH performed in public with Nilles for the first time at Canada's Juno Awards in Hamilton, Ontario in late March. They played "Finding My Way", the first song from RUSH's first album, the band's only LP not to feature Peart.

The Juno Awards performance was Lee and Lifeson's first as RUSH since they finished their 40th-anniversary tour in 2015, although they have performed under their own names on occasion, including tributes to legendary Canadian singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot and Taylor Hawkins of the FOO FIGHTERS.

Peart died in January 2020 after a three-year battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. He was 67 years old.

RUSH waited three days to announce Peart's passing, setting off shockwaves and an outpouring of grief from fans and musicians all over the world.