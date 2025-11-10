SABATON Releases Music Video For 'A Tiger Among Dragons' From 'Legends' Album

Swedish metallers SABATON have released the latest single and accompanying video, "A Tiger Among Dragons", from their eleventh studio album, "Legends", that came out October 17 via Better Noise Music (marking the band's label debut).

"Legends" has garnered impressive debuts on various Luminate U.S. and global chart thanks to their legions of devoted fans, including No. 1 Metal Album (U.S.),No. 1 Rock Album (U.S.),No. 1 Current Hard Albums (U.S.),No. 2 iTunes Album (Global) and No. 10 Spotify Debut (global).

For "A Tiger Among Dragons", SABATON drew upon inspiration for the song based on Lü Bu, known as the "Flying General," one of the fiercest warriors in ancient China. During the chaos of the late Han Dynasty, he rose to legendary status with unmatched strength, insane skill with his halberd Sky Piercer and his lightning-fast horse, Red Hare. His duel at Hulao Pass, where he took on the best fighters of the era, sealed his place as a true legend. He's the kind of larger-than-life character you want to write a song about — brutal battles, epic duels, betrayal and raw power.

"Our song 'A Tiger Among Dragons' has a powerful, raw energy to it, but with a more melodic edge," says SABATON frontman Joakim Brodén. "I like to think that it tells Lü Bu's story with intensity and emotion — it's epic, but there's also a sense of drama and depth that really brings the legend to life!"

SABATON bassist Pär Sundström adds: "When Joakim showed me what he, Chris and Thobbe had been working on with this track, I immediately felt that it was a song connected to Asia. The drumming reminded me of those big shows with loads of synchronized drummers. We then needed to find an Asian legend, and although there are many, we decided on China's Lü Bu. He was the kind of warrior who felt more like a myth than a man, and when we saw how he was projected in comics, games and such, we felt that he was deserving of an anthem. We couldn't resist turning his legend into a song, so 'A Tiger Among Dragons' was born!"

For the "A Tiger Among Dragons" music video, the band wanted to create something that looked seriously epic and unmistakably SABATON. They teamed up with specialized costume designers to craft ancient Chinese armor that was inspired by the lore but was also tailored to each band member so they could play their instruments in it. Shot in Belgrade, Serbia (mostly in front of a green screen with layers of CGI and special effects included afterwards),the band is seen backing up Joakim Brodén as he inspires an ancient Chinese army. To help them, they also have two sorceresses who can summon flaming guitars from thin air, and in the end, they get a fiery ally.

"We set out to make this video completely over the top," says the band, "and honestly, we think we nailed it!"

Throughout "Legends", SABATON — Joakim Brodén (vocals),Pär Sundström (bass),Chris Rörland (guitar),Thobbe Englund (guitar),Hannes Van Dahl (drums) — delve into some of history's greatest and most loved characters such as Jeanne D'arc (also known as Joan Of Arc),Hannibal, Genghis Khan, Vlad The Impaler, Julius Caesar, the Knights Templar, and the legendary swordmaster Miyamoto Musashi. It marks a bold evolution in the band's sound and storytelling, plunging headfirst into the heart of history's most formidable and enigmatic figures. These are not just rock songs; they are battle hymns carved from the blood and legacy of warriors, kings, strategists and revolutionaries.

As BLABBERMOUTH.NET describes the new album, "SABATON have carved their own path to glory, and while they show no interest in deviating from it, they still have enough imagination and exuberance to make each album stand apart from its counterparts. 'Legends' is the rightful heir to 'Heroes' — another career high point — and kicks more than enough chainmail-wearing ass to sustain this band's dominance over the traditional metal realm for a few more years at least." Elsewhere, Screamermagazine.com noted, "As expected of SABATON, the album is a crescendo of history and heavy metal, making every song a headbanger that goes beyond the barriers of language."

Building on the multi-platinum-selling band's intense blend of rock and world history for fans of all ages, "Legends" is available worldwide as a digital download, as well as in various physical formats and retailer exclusives including CD, 2-CD digibook, 2-CD earbook (both including the exclusive Storyteller Edition),11 unique vinyl editions (including a special vinyl color and exclusive artwork with each),additional exclusive vinyl colors, and a limited box set (including another exclusive vinyl color, the 2-CD earbook, and a colored cassette as an exclusive format).

Among the 11 unique vinyl editions, each one portraying one legendary figure, "Legends" is available as the "Lü Bu Edition" in connection with "A Tiger Among Dragons" exclusively on SABATON's webstore.

In the more than two decades since the band's launch, SABATON has headlined major festivals, sold-out arena concerts worldwide, and gained a legion of loyal fans by carving out a reputation for being one of the hardest-working bands in the business. Since their 2005 debut album, they've earned gold, platinum, and multi-platinum certifications in territories around the world with their 10 studio albums. Eight of their albums scored Top 10 international chart status, and six claimed the Top 5. SABATON has earned eight Metal Hammer Golden Gods Awards nominations, taking home the award for "Breakthrough Artist" in 2011 and "Best Live Band" in three different years, and a Grammis nomination (Swedish equivalent to the U.S. Grammy Award) as "Best Heavy Metal" band. They've accumulated more than three billion streams across all streaming platforms and two billion views on YouTube.

Known for their explosive stage presence and epic concert experience, SABATON is in the midst of a massive worldwide tour that kicked off October 6 in Istanbul, Turkey and continues November 14 in Cologne, Germany. The itinerary will take them through North America for a 32-date tour set kicking off February 9, 2026 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. The trek will hit venues across the U.S. and Canada, including major stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, and Boston before wrapping April 20 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Tickets are available now at LiveNation.com.

Photo credit: Chris Rörland