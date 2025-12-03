SACRED REICH Officially Welcomes New Drummer EDUARDO BALDO

Arizona thrash metal veterans SACRED REICH have announced the addition of drummer Eduardo Baldo to the band's ranks. Baldo, the Brazilian drummer who most recently played with the Los Angeles-based band RED DEVIL VORTEX, sat behind the drum kit for SACRED REICH's European shows in November with HATEBREED.

Earlier today (Wednesday, December 3),SACRED REICH released the following statement via social media: "We would like to officially welcome our new drummer Eduardo Baldo to band. Baldo played the recent shows in Europe with us and crushed it! He's a great dude and fit right in with us.

"We are excited to move forward with Baldo behind the kit bringing his own style, enthusiasm and power. Welcome to SACRED REICH!

"As an added bonus, today is Baldo's birthday! Let's all wish him a very happy birthday!

"We are finishing up mixing our new album 'Into The Abyss' and making plans for July and August in Europe. Looking forward to forward to a killer 2026!"

In late October, SACRED REICH's longtime drummer Dave McClain commented on his latest exit from the band, explaining in a social media post that he "decided to move on" and adding that he would "still [be] 100% doing my thing, whether it's touring, recording, teaching or just playing in my home studio."

When SACRED REICH announced McClain's departure on October 20, the band wrote in a statement: "Dave McClain is no longer a member of SACRED REICH. We wish him the best.

"We are excited for this new chapter in SACRED REICH history."

McClain was originally a member of SACRED REICH from 1991 to 1995. He played on the "A Question" EP (1991) and the "Independent" (1993) and "Heal" (1996) albums before leaving to join MACHINE HEAD.

McClain rejoined SACRED REICH in December 2018 and recorded the band's first album in 23 years, "Awakening", which was released in 2019 via Metal Blade Records. The LP was produced by Arthur Rizk, who has previously worked with CAVALERA CONSPIRACY, POWER TRIP and CODE ORANGE, among others.

The now-60-year-old musician, who joined MACHINE HEAD in 1995, announced his departure from the California metal band in October 2018. McClain, along with guitarist Phil Demmel, went on to complete the Robb Flynn-fronted act's "Freaks & Zeroes Tour" before they both officially exited the group.

"Awakening" was described in a press release as "a timeless collection comprised of blistering thrash, crushing grooves, killer solos and socially conscious lyrics that demonstrate a true understanding of everything that matters most in the world today."

"Awakening" was engineered by John Aquilino and was mastered by Maor Appelbaum.