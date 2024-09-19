  • facebook
SAGA's MICHAEL SADLER Is Back Home After Undergoing Surgery To Treat Rare Form Of Aggressive Cancer

September 19, 2024

On September 12, vocalist Michael Sadler of Canadian progressive music icons SAGA underwent "an urgent, high-risk, multi-organ, open surgical procedure" after being diagnosed with a rare form of aggressive cancer a week earlier.

On Wednesday (September 18),the 70-year-old singer's wife Gwen shared an update on his condition. She wrote on social media: "We're ecstatic to share that Michael is back home! He is overwhelmed with gratitude for all your kind thoughts, vibes, and prayers.

"We've always known he had friends, but your outpouring of love and support has truly left him speechless. He hopes to thank you all personally one day, if possible.

"Many of you have been anxiously awaiting news, so I'm sharing a general update while respecting Michael's privacy.

"His surgeon successfully removed the cancerous material, and the post-surgical pathology report in a few weeks should provide answers regarding containment or metastasis.

"At the moment, he has several stitches that will leave a decently impressive scar once healed. Per his surgeon, if he heals as expected, and he takes it easy in the coming weeks, he should be ready for All the upcoming shows.

"He was incredibly fortunate. His surgeon, anesthesiologist, and the entire team were fully committed to his success, and the procedure could not have gone better. They were also able to preserve his vocal cords, with no damage at all. Michael is profoundly grateful to everyone involved in his care.

"As you can imagine, this all happened so suddenly that we all have a lot to process as we look toward the future. He hopes to get back to his projects and less strenous work very shortly.

"Thank you all so very much, Gwen obo The Sadlers".

When Gwen first revealed Michael's diagnosis on September 11, she wrote that he was battling "a highly aggressive form of muscle invasive cancer, a rare type that occurs in only 3-5 % of the cases."

SAGA has released nearly two dozen albums so far, including the band's latest, "Symmetry", which came out in March 2021 via earMUSIC.

SAGA formed in 1977 in Oakville, Ontario, Canada, and released its first album in 1978. Since that time, SAGA has sold ten million albums and performed in over 20 countries to over 15 million people.

For over 45 years, SAGA has led the way in music innovation and audience interaction. Throughout this time, the band has released nearly two dozen studio-recorded CDs under the umbrella of major record companies and has filmed over 20 music videos. Their hits include "Don't Be Late", "Wind Him Up", "On The Loose", "The Flyer" and "Scratching The Surface".

SAGA is widely regarded as one of the most influential progressive rock bands in Canada and around the world.

SAGA is: Michael Sadler, Dusty Chesterfield, Ian Crichton, Jim Gilmour and Mike Thorne.

