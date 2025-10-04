SAINT ASONIA, Featuring THREE DAYS GRACE And STAIND Members, To Release Cover Of BLACK SABBATH's 'Paranoid'

SAINT ASONIA, which features THREE DAYS GRACE singer Adam Gontier and STAIND guitarist/founding member Mike Mushok, will release a cover version of the BLACK SABBATH classic "Paranoid" on Friday, October 10. The track was originally recorded during the sessions for SAINT ASONIA's second EP of 2022, "Extrovert", which came out in November of that year via Spinefarm. "Extrovert" followed the "Introvert" EP, which dropped in the summer of 2022 and featured seven new tracks, including a Weeknd cover. Both EPs were released physically as "Introvert/Extrovert" with bonus tracks in December 2022.

On Friday (October 3),SAINT ASONIA shared the following message via social media: "We're excited to announce that we are releasing a cover of the legendary BLACK SABBATH song 'Paranoid' next week 10.10 that you can pre-save today!

"We actually recorded this cover years ago while we were recording the 'Extrovert' EP. It didn't end up on the EP, and when we recently lost Ozzy [Osbourne], we all talked, and decided now was the time to put it out there. It's just our own little tribute to the band and the man who changed the landscape of heavy music forever, and opened the door for bands like us.

"We love you Oz."

In a February 2024 interview with Rock 100.5 The KATT's Cameron Buchholtz, Gontier addressed the fact that he was the sole remaining musician in the band's then-touring lineup who was present when SAINT ASONIA made its live debut at the 2015 edition of the Rock On The Range festival. He said: "The original lineup was myself and Corey Lowery [bass] and Rich Beddoe [drums] and Mike Mushok [guitar]. And Mike Mushok is still in the band. So it's me and Mike. But Corey Lowery left to play guitar for SEETHER. I think at the time we were basically on a break and SEETHER was going out and they needed somebody. And we're all kind of friends; we're this little group of friends. So, yeah, it was a good opportunity for me to invite Cale [Gontier], my cousin, into the band to play bass. Same with [drummer] Cody [Watkins]. Rich had some other stuff to do, so we got Cody on board, and here we are. This lineup is the lineup. But, yeah, because Mike's busy, he's pretty busy with STAIND and stuff, too, so we sort of have to balance that out. So he's doing stuff with STAIND, so we have Tavis Stanley, another friend of ours and great guitar player, filling in for Mike."

Gontier went on to say that it wasn't much of a surprise when Mushok stepped back from his touring activities with SAINT ASONIA in order to focus on STAIND.

"When Mike and I started the band, we talked about that, the chances of STAIND reuniting and doing stuff," Adam explained. "So it was always kind of expected. And we just figured we'd cross the bridge when we got it, and, yeah, we got to it. It's good, though. This lineup's great. The live show is killer. So, yeah, no complaints."

In 2022, Adam Gontier told Sonic Perspectives about "Introvert": "The title was fitting with the way the songs were written. We wrote and recorded individually. It's a weird situation to make a record and not be in the same room as your band. I felt like an introvert when I was working on these songs."

The EP was recorded outside of Toronto with producer Anton DeLost. Meanwhile, Mushok recorded remotely from his home studio in Connecticut.

"We had a blast with Anton," Adam told Sonic Perspectives. "He played a big part in the sonic changes. It's a little different for us, but it's still pretty heavy. He understood what we were hoping to accomplish. It's SAINT ASONIA."

Gontier — who was a founding member of THREE DAYS GRACE in 1992 — left the band in January 2013. At the time, THREE DAYS GRACE cited unspecified health issues for his departure and Matt Walst came in as his replacement.

THREE DAYS GRACE announced Gontier's return in October 2024 and the group released a new song, "Mayday", in November.

THREE DAYS GRACE's new album "Alienation" came out in August via RCA.