SALIVA Announces Summer/Fall 2025 Tour With EARSHOT, THE FOUNDER And LYLVC

SALIVA will hit the road later this month to with support from EARSHOT, THE FOUNDER (featuring Austin John Winkler) and LYLVC on select dates. The run kicks off on Friday, August 31 in Tower, Minnesota. Spotify pre-sale kicks off Tuesday, August 5 at 10 a.m. local time, and general on-sale will be available on Wednesday, August 6 at 10 a.m. local time.

"I'm pumped to hit the road this fall with such a great lineup: SALIVA with EARSHOT, THE FOUNDER featuring Austin John Winkler, and LYLVC. I'm a fan of all of these acts", SALIVA vocalist Bobby Amaru shares, and continues: "I discovered EARSHOT back in the early 2000s and always thought they had a killer sound. Austin's voice is one of the most unique in rock, and I've been a fan since his days of fronting HINDER. I really like his new project! LYLVC is the perfect opener. I feel Alyse brings fire, focus, and passion to the stage. I dig touring with artists who are hungry and all about the music. No egos, just a shared love for the grind and the show. This fall, it's all about raw energy and rock 'n' roll."

SALIVA summer/fall 2025 tour dates:

Aug. 29 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma*

Aug. 31 - Tower, MN - Fortune Bay Casino*

Sep. 01 - Mt. Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino*

Sep. 06 - Valley City, ND - Brady Larson Memorial Derby*

Sep. 07 - Minneapolis, MN - Studio B @ Skyway Theatre

Sep. 09 - Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon

Sep. 10 - McHenry, IL - The Vixen

Sep. 11 - Wyandotte, MI - District 142

Sep. 12 - Lakewood, OH - Mercury Music Lounge

Sep. 13 - New Waterford, OH - Daniel J Perry Amphitheatre*

Sep. 14 - Reading, PA - Reverb

Sep. 16 - Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation @ The Intersection

Sep. 18 - Kansasville, WI - 1175 Sports Park & Eatery

Sep. 19 - Ringle, WI - Q and Z Expo Center

Sep. 20 - Brainerd, MN - Stuart C Mills Field*

Sep. 21 - Sioux Falls, SD - Big's Bar

Sep. 23 - Minot, ND - The Original Bar and Nightclub^

Sep. 25 - Bozeman, MT - The Elm

Sep. 26 - Great Falls, MT - The Newberry

Sep. 27 - Boise, ID - Shrine Social Club Ballroom^

Sep. 28 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

Sep. 29 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

Oct. 01 - Portland, OR - Dante's^

Oct. 03 - Reno, NV - Virginia Street Brewhouse

Oct. 04 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock

Oct. 06 - Bakersfield, CA - Nile Theater

Oct. 07 - Pomona, CA - The Glasshouse

Oct. 08 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky Go Go^

Oct. 09 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

Oct. 11 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

Oct. 14 - Corpus Christi, TX - Brewster Street

Oct. 15 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

Oct. 16 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

* Festival date, SALIVA only

^ Austin John Winkler not performing on this date

SALIVA's career launched in 2001 with the release of "Every Six Seconds", a certified double platinum-selling album, containing the hits "Click Click Boom" and 2002 Grammy-nominated "Your Disease". SALIVA's in-your-face, anthemic writing style continued with a certified gold-selling album "Back In To Your System" that contained top singles "Always", "Raise Up" and the Nikki Sixx-co-written "Rest In Pieces". Despite original vocalist Josey Scott leaving the band in 2011, the addition of Bobby Amaru brought a contemporary feel to SALIVA, all while staying true to the band's blue-collar roots. Amaru has been the SALIVA frontman for the past decade plus and was featured on the most recent releases, "Rise Up", "Love Lies And Therapy", "10 Lives", "Every Twenty Years" EP and "Revelation".

Shortly before the release of the most recent album, SALIVA guitarist Wayne Swinny passed away unexpectedly. The "Come Back Stronger" video was notably filmed just days before Swinny's death, and was dedicated to the fallen guitarist . The album went on to be highly acclaimed by critics and the singles "Crows" and "High On Me" charted Top 20 on Billboard's Active Rock chart. The band continues to honor "Uncle Wayne" at every show.

With nearly four million monthly listeners and Spotify and a catalog that boasts more than one billion streams, the popularity of the music, old and new, endures.

To celebrate the release of "Revelation: Retold" earlier in this year, the new deluxe album from SALIVA, the band released a music video for "Horizon" featuring Kevin Martin of CANDLEBOX, honoring their musical legacy with never-before-seen clips of Swinny on stage and in the studio. The new deluxe record is available on Judge & Jury Records, a powerhouse record label and production company founded by multi-platinum producer Howard Benson (MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE, SEETHER, SKILLET, OF MICE & MEN) and Neil Sanderson of THREE DAYS GRACE. The track was recorded at Valley Recording Studios, Benson's studio in Woodland Hills.

SALIVA is Bobby Amaru (vocals),Brad Stewart (bass),Josh Kulack (guitar),Sebastian LaBar (guitar) and Sammi Jo Bishop (drums).