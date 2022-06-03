SALIVA Releases New Radio Single, 'Crows'

SALIVA has released a new radio single, "Crows", to all major platforms.

The band will continue to drop new tracks and ultimately a full album before the end of the year. The new music has a contemporary feel but sticks to the blue-collar roots that SALIVA fans love.

Singer Bobby Amaru states: "'Crows' is about a broken relationship with someone that is unable to accept what and who they really are. Someone you try and fix but cannot. When I say, 'I'm not bowing to the crows inside your head,' that means I'm done giving in to the same shit that's been eating this relationship alive. I think many people can relate who have been in this situation before. They continue to let the other person drag them down until enough is enough."

This past April, SALIVA released another new single, "Revelation Man". The band's first new track in four years was very personal to Amaru who stated: "'Revelation Man' is about a guy who couldn't accept the struggles of his own addictions. He had to hit rock bottom to see the light. When I say 'had to die to find a revelation,' I don't mean dying literally but there were moments in my life where I felt like I had. It particularly relates with me because of my sobriety of three and a half years. I went through a lot of things before I got sober."

SALIVA has just hit the road with OTHERWISE. The 16-date tour kicked off last night (Thursday, June 2) in Columbia, South Carolina at New Brookland Tavern and will end on June 26 in Johnson City, Tennessee at Capones.

As previously reported, SALIVA will reunite with its original singer Josey Scott for a one-off appearance at this year's Blue Ridge Rock Festival, set to take place September 8-11 at the Virginia International Raceway in Alton, Virginia.

Scott left SALIVA at the end of 2011 after 15 years with the group, reportedly to pursue a solo Christian music career. He was quickly replaced by Amaru, who can be heard on SALIVA's last four releases: "In It To Win It" (2013),"Rise Up" (2014),"Love, Lies & Therapy" (2016) and "10 Lives" (2018).

SALIVA released six albums with Scott and tasted platinum success and a Grammy nomination for its first big hit, "Your Disease".

In May 2021, SALIVA celebrated the 20th anniversary of its breakthrough major label debut, "Every Six Seconds", with a special project called "Every Twenty Years", an EP of classic songs re-recorded with Amaru.