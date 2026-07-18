SALIVA Shares Music Video For New Single 'Longshot' Featuring LYNYRD SKYNYRD's JOHNNY VAN ZANT

Hard rock band SALIVA has released a new single, "Longshot", out now via Judge & Jury Records alongside the official music video. The track, which features a guest appearance by Johnny Van Zant of LYNYRD SKYNYRD, is taken from SALIVA's upcoming album, "Breaking Through", due on August 14.

"Breaking Through" track listing:

01. Hit 'Em Where It Hurts

02. Cope (featuring Trevor McNevan of THOUSAND FOOT KRUTCH)

03. Too Broke To Fix (featuring Austin John Winkler of THE FOUNDER)

04. Breaking Through

05. Sadistic Love

06. Edge Of A Knife

07. Rivers

08. Peace Of Mind

09. Fight Of My Life

10. Sin City Mistress

11. Last Goodbye

12. Weird

13. Longshot (featuring Johnny Van Zant of LYNYRD SKYNYRD)

SALIVA exploded on to the hard rock scene with anthems like "Click Click Boom" and "Your Disease", the latter earning a Grammy nomination. Their major-label debut "Every Six Seconds" (2001) went double-platinum, followed by "Back Into Your System" (2002),which produced hits including "Always", "Raise Up" and "Rest In Pieces".

Since 2011, frontman Bobby Amaru has led the band through a new era with releases including "Rise Up" (2013),"Love, Lies & Therapy" (2016),"10 Lives" (2018),"Every Twenty Years" EP (2021) and "Revelation" (2023). In 2023, the band suffered the devastating loss of founding guitarist Wayne Swinny, whose legacy continues to shape their music and live shows. Reflecting on his passing, Amaru shared, "This band meant more to Wayne than music itself, and he wanted us to continue in its current form."

Most recently, SALIVA released "Revelation: Retold" (2025) via Judge & Jury Records, a deluxe reimagining of their 2023 album featuring guest vocals, unreleased tracks, and new takes on fan favorites, reinforcing the band's resilience and continued evolution.

In a recent interview with That Metal Interview, Amaru spoke about the experience of replacing the band's original frontman Josey Scott a decade and a half ago. He said: "I think it's a blessing and a curse at the same time, 'cause anytime you replace a singer, there's always gonna be doubters or haters or whatever. But now that it's been 15 years, I feel like the band has evolved so much. And I still give credit to what the band was in the early 2000s and what they ended up doing. But I also feel like bands do evolve and members change; people leave or whatever for whatever reasons it may be. And brands can move forward. And especially today with the Internet."

Bobby continued: "I don't think it was possible, without the Internet, to do this kind of stuff. 'Cause you remember when bands would change singers, and MTV and radio was still a thing, it's almost like everybody would just give up on the band. But I think now that you have the Internet, you have social media and stuff, you can find new fans. You can also rekindle with old fans because your songs are right in their face. They can see it or hear it."

Amaru went on to say that a lead singer change in rock bands rarely works. He explained: "I saw MÖTLEY CRÜE with John Corabi [back in 1994], and I love that [self-titled MÖTLEY CRÜE] record. And it's crazy because I feel like on the Internet, anytime I see anything about that record, there's not one negative comment about it. Everyone goes, 'Dude, that's the best MÖTLEY CRÜE record. I love that record.' Everyone always talks about that record. But where was that in '94 or '95 when they needed that support or whatever it was, and they didn't get that. But it doesn't mean they didn't make a good record and weren't trying to evolve or trying to do things. But the power of MTV and the power of labels and stuff back then, it's a much different time."

Bobby added: "I feel like there's a lot of bands today that have different singers, man. It's a lot more common than it used to be, is what I'm getting at. And even when I got in, in 2011, that was still kind of weird. It was kind of a weird time. And then I remember getting in the band, and there's Dave [Novotny, bass] and Wayne [Swinny, guitar] and Paul [Crosby, drums], and we start touring. And they vented a lot about the former guy and stuff, and I was kind of just there listening. And I got it. I understood it. But there were times that I thought, 'Should I fucking run or something?' And then you just... Adversity, man. You overcome those things and the naysayers and you figure it out. And it all goes back to rock and roll and playing music and for the love of that. Not the drama or any of that stuff. I mean, yeah, there's gonna be that, but I think it kind of comes with the territory. I just try to avoid the drama, and I don't like to deal with the drama. It's just negative energy, and it's toxic."

Judge & Jury is an artist/production team founded by multi-platinum record producer Howard Benson (MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE, SKILLET, THEORY OF A DEADMAN, DAUGHTRY, KELLY CLARKSON, FLYLEAF, HALESTORM, IN FLAMES, etc.) and second-to-none active rock record holder Neil Sanderson (founder/songwriter/drummer of THREE DAYS GRACE).

SALIVA is Bobby Amaru (vocals),Brad Stewart (bass),Josh Kulack (guitar),Sebastian LaBar (guitar) and Sammi Jo Bishop (drums).