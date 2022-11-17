  • facebook
SALIVA Tackles Opioid Addiction On New Single 'High On Me'

November 17, 2022

SALIVA has released a new radio single, "High On Me", to all major platforms.

SALIVA singer Bobby Amaru stated about the track: "'High On Me' is about a day in the life of someone's opioid addiction. Is it me or the drugs that keep you sticking around? The opioid epidemic is something so many struggle with and most never make it out the other side. I've had many friends die from it and it saddens me when I hear of someone losing that battle."

This past June, SALIVA released another single "Crows". Two months earlier, the band dropped "Revelation Man", which was SALIVA's first new track in four years.

SALIVA will continue to release tracks and ultimately a full album in spring of 2023. The new music has a contemporary feel but sticks to the blue-collar roots that the band's fans love.

SALIVA will be on tour in December with AWAKE AT LAST and SEVENTH DAY SLUMBER.

As previously reported, SALIVA reunited with its original singer Josey Scott for a one-off appearance at this year's Blue Ridge Rock Festival in September at the Virginia International Raceway in Alton, Virginia.

Scott left SALIVA at the end of 2011 after 15 years with the group, reportedly to pursue a solo Christian music career. He was quickly replaced by Amaru, who can be heard on SALIVA's last four releases: "In It To Win It" (2013),"Rise Up" (2014),"Love, Lies & Therapy" (2016) and "10 Lives" (2018).

SALIVA released six albums with Scott and tasted platinum success and a Grammy nomination for its first big hit, "Your Disease".

In May 2021, SALIVA celebrated the 20th anniversary of its breakthrough major label debut, "Every Six Seconds", with a special project called "Every Twenty Years", an EP of classic songs re-recorded with Amaru.

