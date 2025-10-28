SAMMY HAGAR And 'The Best Of All Worlds' Supergroup Announce U.K. Arena Tour For July 2026

Rock icon Sammy Hagar today announced that his top-grossing "Best Of All Worlds" tour is headed to the United Kingdom for a huge arena tour kicking off on July 4, 2026. The Red Rocker will be joined by his supergroup THE BEST OF ALL WORLDS BAND, including legendary guitarist Joe Satriani, fellow Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer and longtime VAN HALEN bassist Michael Anthony, and powerhouse drummer Kenny Aronoff, with special guest JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS and opening act JAYLER.

Sammy returns to the U.K. for his first tour since 1996, with a setlist celebrating his legendary 50-plus-year catalog of hits, including the deepest dive yet into his tenure with VAN HALEN. The July 2026 tour will hit Manchester, Birmingham and Leeds, ending with a grand finale at London's O2 Arena.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday, October 31 at 10 a.m. GMT via www.aegpresents.co.uk.

Hagar says: "I can't wait to cross the Atlantic with the BEST OF ALL WORLDS BAND. Fans in the U.K. and Europe have waited a long time — and so have I!"

The July 2026 tour will see Sammy Hagar and his BEST OF ALL WORLDS BAND playing a packed setlist of career-spanning hits, from seminal breakouts with MONTROSE, his iconic solo hits, and a deep dive into his tenure with VAN HALEN, CHICKENFOOT and everything in between, including the likes of "Finish What Ya Started", "5150", "Your Love Is Driving Me Crazy", "Best Of Both Worlds", "Poundcake", "Why Can't This Be Love", "I Can't Drive 55" and so many more. The supergroup will take to the stage at four huge arenas in the U.K.: Manchester AO Arena (July 4),Birmingham BP Pulse Live (July 5),Leeds First Direct Bank Arena (July 7),and finally the O2 Arena in London (July 9). This will be the first time Sammy Hagar has performed VAN HALEN classics in the U.K. since the band's iconic Wembley Stadium shows 30 years ago.

Joining them on the tour will be the iconic JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS, with Joan's first U.K. live shows in 15 years. Joan Jett is known as the godmother of punk, starting her music career in 1975 with THE RUNAWAYS. She went on to form JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS in 1980 and release some huge hits, and fans can expect to see them play the likes of "I Love Rock N' Roll", "Bad Reputation" and "Cherry Bomb" (taken from Joan Jett's career with THE RUNAWAYS).

Sammy Hagar's "The Best Of All Worlds" U.K. tour 2026:

July 04 - Manchester - AO Arena

July 05 - Birmingham - BP Pulse Live

July 07 - Leeds - First Direct Bank Arena

July 09 - London - O2 Arena

For more than four decades, Grammy Award winner and Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer Sammy Hagar has been one of rock music's most dynamic and prolific artists. From his breakthrough with MONTROSE to a multiplatinum solo career and his years fronting VAN HALEN, CHICKENFOOT, THE CIRCLE, and now "The Best Of All Worlds" band, Hagar has sold over 50 million albums worldwide and delivered anthems like "I Can't Drive 55", "Right Now" and "Why Can't This Be Love". In 2024–'25, his "Best Of All Worlds" tour became one of the year's top-grossing rock runs, leading into a hit Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM and the upcoming live album, "Sammy Hagar & The Best of All Worlds Band - The Residency" (October 10, 2025 via Big Machine Rock).

Beyond music, Hagar is a pioneer in the spirits and lifestyle space, founding Cabo Wabo Tequila and leading award-winning brands including Sammy's Beach Bar Rum, Santo Spirits with Guy Fieri, and Red Rocker Brewing Co. His restaurant ventures include Sammy's Beach Bar & Grill locations at airports in Honolulu, Hawaii; Maui, Hawaii; Las Vegas, Nevada; Cleveland, Ohio; and Charlotte, North Carolina, as well as Cabo Wabo Cantinas in Cabo San Lucas and Las Vegas, and the Cabo Wabo Beach Club in Huntington Beach.

A No. 1 The New York Times bestselling author, TV and radio host, and philanthropist, Hagar has also earned numerous honors, including a Grammy Award (1992),induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame (2007),recognition as the first Honorary Ambassador To Los Cabos (2022),and a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame (2024).

Photo credit: Rob Shanahan