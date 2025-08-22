SAMMY HAGAR Announces 'The Residency' Live Album

Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer Sammy Hagar has announced "Sammy Hagar & The Best Of All Worlds Band - The Residency", a hit-filled live album captured during his acclaimed 2025 Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM, set for release on October 10, 2025. Featuring Hagar and "The Best Of All Worlds" band — Michael Anthony (bass, vocals),Joe Satriani (guitar),Kenny Aronoff (drums) and Rai Thistlethwayte (keyboards, vocals, guitar) — the live album captures 19 high-octane live tracks celebrating Hagar's legendary catalog, including the deepest dive into his tenure with VAN HALEN in more than 20 years. The first advance track, "Summer Nights (Live)", is out now on all DSPs, and album pre-orders are live today via Big Machine Rock.

Hagar remarked, "'Summer Nights' was one of the first songs we wrote for the '5150' record, on our very first day in the studio. Eddie [Van Halen] played me that guitar riff and I just started singing 'summer nights and my radio,' and the rest of the lyrics just came out like a river of consciousness. I don't think there's a better theme song for a beautiful summer night, so it had to be the first track this summer from the live album."

"The Best Of All Worlds" tour, the single "Encore, Thank You, Goodnight." and Hagar's Vegas residency have received universal raves from fans who waited 20 years to hear many of the songs live again, and critics alike.

"Sammy Hagar & The Best Of All Worlds Band - The Residency" track listing:

01. Encore, Thank You, Goodnight. (Live)

02. Top Of The World (Live)

03. Panama (Live) (physical only)

04. Summer Nights (Live)

05. There's Only One Way To Rock (Live)

06. Humans Being (Live)

07. Right Now (Live)

08. 5150 (Live)

09. Poundcake (Live)

10. Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love (Live)

11. Eagles Fly (Live)

12. Best of Both Worlds (Live)

13. Why Can't This Be Love (Live)

14. Rock Candy (Live)

15. Mas Tequila (Live)

16. Heavy Metal (Live)

17. I Can't Drive 55 (Live)

18. Love Walks In (Live)

19. When It's Love (Live) (digital only)

Jason Bonham, son of late LED ZEPPELIN legend John Bonham, took part in the U.S. leg of "The Best Of All Worlds", which focused largely on celebrating the music of Hagar's former band VAN HALEN. Unfortunately, Bonham had to leave the tour with four shows remaining on the U.S. leg due to a family issue. The drummer was replaced at the last several dates of the trek by Aronoff, who had previously played with Hagar, Anthony and Satriani in CHICKENFOOT.

"Kenny is one of the greatest drummers on the planet," Hagar told Rolling Stone. "The biggest surprise in my life as a musician is that we pulled off that change midway through the tour since these songs have cray breaks in them. The way Eddie [Van Halen] writes music doesn't make any sense. It makes the drummer's job so difficult, but Kenny killed it. He crushed it."

For more than four decades, Grammy Award winner and Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer Sammy Hagar has been one of rock music's most dynamic and prolific artists. From his breakthrough with MONTROSE to a multiplatinum solo career and his years fronting VAN HALEN, CHICKENFOOT, THE CIRCLE, and now "The Best Of All Worlds" band, Hagar has sold over 50 million albums worldwide and delivered anthems like "I Can't Drive 55", "Right Now" and "Why Can't This Be Love". In 2024–'25, his "Best Of All Worlds" tour became one of the year's top-grossing rock runs, leading into a hit Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM and the upcoming live album, "Sammy Hagar & The Best of All Worlds Band - The Residency" (October 10, 2025 via Big Machine Rock).

Beyond music, Hagar is a pioneer in the spirits and lifestyle space, founding Cabo Wabo Tequila and leading award-winning brands including Sammy's Beach Bar Rum, Santo Spirits with Guy Fieri, and Red Rocker Brewing Co. His restaurant ventures include Sammy's Beach Bar & Grill locations at airports in Honolulu, Hawaii; Maui, Hawaii; Las Vegas, Nevada; Cleveland, Ohio; and Charlotte, North Carolina, as well as Cabo Wabo Cantinas in Cabo San Lucas and Las Vegas, and the Cabo Wabo Beach Club in Huntington Beach.

A No. 1 The New York Times bestselling author, TV and radio host, and philanthropist, Hagar has also earned numerous honors, including a Grammy Award (1992),induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame (2007),recognition as the first Honorary Ambassador To Los Cabos (2022),and a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame (2024).

Photo credit: Rob Shanahan