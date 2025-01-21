SAMMY HAGAR 'Clarifies' His Comments About Not Wanting To Tour: 'I'm Not Gonna Stop Performing Ever'

Legendary rocker Sammy Hagar, who is preparing for a nine-show Las Vegas residency in the spring, has clarified his recent comments about no longer wanting to spend any time on the road.

Earlier in the month, Hagar told the Las Vegas Review-Journal: "I don't think I want to go on tour anymore. I hate to say that, because I don't want to piss my fans off. I'll go out and do a one-off show and do things like that, but the residency is going to give me a good extension of my career. That's what I'm hoping for."

Referencing the upcoming residency, "Best Of All Worlds Tour - The Residency", which is scheduled for April 30-May 17 at Dolby Live, the 77-year-old former VAN HALEN and MONTROSE frontman said: "With this, I don't have to travel, I don't have to unpack and pack and get on an airplane every day. You know, at my age, it hurts my shoulders to do all this. And I have to perform. I'm a performer, at the end of the day."

"I keep telling my manager, 'Don't take any tours, let me do this residency,'" Hagar added. "If I like it enough, I'll do another one. And if that's successful I'll do another one, and I can squeeze a few more years out of my career."

On Monday (January 20),Hagar shared a video message on his Instagram in which he attempted to offer more insight into his thinking with regard to potentially touring in the future. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "The last couple of weeks, yeah, I've been getting all these messages from people, 'Oh my God. You're not gonna tour anymore.' I didn't say I'm not gonna tour anymore. I was referring to the residency coming up in May with Joe Satriani, Michael Anthony, Kenny Aronoff, Rai Thistlethwayte, the same 'Best Of All Worlds' band, 'Best Of All Worlds' tour. We're gonna do a residency [at] MGM Park. And I'm hoping that that will be a lot easier for me than packing bags every day and getting on an airplane, flying in the next city, checking in the hotel, running a soundcheck, trying to get something to eat, go to the meet-and-greet, get to the show and then doing a show. Without all that crazy travel and all that extracurricular stuff, it should be easier for me — waking up, having a nice breakfast in the town where you're gonna play, not having to do anything but maybe go to the gym, maybe rehearse. Yeah, man, now you're talking. [Laughs] I'll be chomping at the bit when it comes showtime, because I will be well rested without all that travel. I just think it's gonna be great. And maybe I will able to squeeze fifty, a hundred more shows out of this voice and this body.

"I'm a performer," he continued. "I like to perform, and it takes it out of you. So that's all I'm saying, is hopefully the residency will be the answer to be able to continue on for many more years, because if not, touring is getting tough, and I will be doing less and less. And eventually, I probably won't be able to do it at all. I mean, it's inevitable. I'm only human. [Laughs]

"Anyway, it's all good," he added." I'm not gonna stop performing ever. I will play music — live music — as long as I can. I fricking love it. Are you kidding me?

"All right, there's your answer."

Last November, Hagar admitted to People magazine that retirement had "crept into my head for 10 years."

"I get insecure in between shows, in between tours, and I think, 'Gee, do I still have it? Can I really still do all that?' And I get out there, and it's like it's riding a bike or having sex," he said.

"I'm going to retire when I can't do this, when I can't sing anymore… I'm not going to have people pay the kind of money that it costs to see these concerts these days and not deliver. So that's where my retirement is. It's in the hands of the higher being."

"The Best Of All Worlds Tour - The Residency" will reunite the rock powerhouse band of Sammy, Michael Anthony, Joe Satriani and Kenny Aronoff with a new "only in Las Vegas" setlist.

This residency will showcase Sammy's career-spanning hits, from seminal breakouts with MONTROSE, his iconic solo hits, and a deep dive into his tenure with VAN HALEN, CHICKENFOOT, and everything in between. Presented in partnership by Live Nation and MGM Resorts International, the residency will be custom-designed for Dolby Live, giving fans an intimate, high-energy concert experience in the 5,200-seat entertainment venue.

Tickets for the following nine dates are onsale now: April 30, 2025 and May 2, 3, 7, 9, 10, 14, 16, 17, 2025.

The Las Vegas residency follows on the heels of the chart-topping success of "The Best Of All Worlds" tour, which sold out amphitheaters and arenas across North America and Japan in 2024.