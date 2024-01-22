  • facebook
SAMMY HAGAR Navigates His Ancestry In New Episode Of PBS Show 'Finding Your Roots'

January 22, 2024

Sammy Hagar is featured in a new episode of the PBS series "Finding Your Roots".

In the episode, renowned scholar Dr. Henry Louis Gates, Jr. helps the legendary VAN HALEN singer and solo artist uncover his roots, revealing secrets their ancestors went to great lengths to conceal — and celebrating the virtue of accepting one's relatives, whoever they may be.

Gates uses genealogical detective work and cutting-edge DNA analysis to guide his guests through the branches of their family trees.

Guests on "Finding Your Roots" often face unexpected revelations while sitting across from Gates, thumbing through a book of ancestry findings.

Gates told Today.com the shock and surprise on guests' faces is always genuine.

"We've never had a guest who wasn't moved," Gates said.

The "Finding Your Roots" episode featuring Hagar will premiere on Tuesday, January 23 at 8/7c on your local PBS station or streaming on PBS.org and the PBS Video app.

At the center of it all, guiding every discovery, is host and executive producer Henry Louis Gates, Jr., the Alphonse Fletcher University professor and director of the Hutchins Center for African & African American Research at Harvard University.

Gates remarks: "I am deeply proud of this series. I think it is so important today to show what we have in common, as Americans, and as human beings, despite our apparent differences. The stories we find in our guests' family trees demonstrate — repeatedly — that we are a fundamentally blended nation that draws strength from our diversity."

Assembling the extensive family trees and ancestral narratives alongside Dr. Gates are DNA expert CeCe Moore (chief genetic genealogist for Parabon Nanolabs and host of ABC's "The Genetic Detective") and genealogists Nick Sheedy and Kimberly Morgan, who together have solved hundreds of mysteries and reconnected innumerable lost relatives over the past two decades.

Season 10 of "Finding Your Roots" includes ten new episodes that in addition to exploring the family mysteries of three members of the viewing public after a nationwide casting call, will solve family mysteries of well-known guests including actors Valerie Bertinelli ("One Day At A Time"),Danielle Brooks ("The Color Purple"),LeVar Burton ("Star Trek"),Michael Douglas ("Wall Street"),Lena Dunham ("Girls"),Brendan Fraser ("The Whale"),Tracy Morgan ("30 Rock"),Ed O'Neill ("Modern Family"),Bob Odenkirk ("Better Call Saul"),Anthony Ramos ("In the Heights"),Wes Studi ("The Last Of The Mohicans"),Jesse Williams ("Grey's Anatomy"); comedian Iliza Shlesinger; musicians Ciara, Alanis Morissette and Dionne Warwick; and journalist Sunny Hostin.

