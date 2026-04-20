SAMMY HAGAR Revises 2026 U.K. Tour Itinerary To Include 'More Intimate, Tech-Forward' Venues

Rock icon Sammy Hagar today announced a revised itinerary for his forthcoming U.K. tour, bringing his top-grossing "Best Of All Worlds" tour to a series of more intimate, tech-forward performing arts venues. Inspired by the breakthrough success of his recent Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live, where advanced sound and immersive technology redefined the live experience, the July 2026 dates have been reconfigured to prioritize similar venues across the U.K. The updated routing also allows for a special multi-night run in London, where Hagar and the band will be among the first artists to headline the soon-to-open British Airways ARC.

Featuring Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductees Sammy Hagar and Michael Anthony, 15-time Grammy nominee and guitar virtuoso Joe Satriani and powerhouse drummer Kenny Aronoff, "The Best Of All Worlds" band will perform at Wolverhampton's Civic Hall (July 6 July),Manchester's O2 Apollo (July 7) and London's British Airways ARC (July 9-12). Tickets go on general sale on Friday, April 24 at 10 a.m. at this location.

Hagar said: "After waiting 30 years to come back, we really wanted to get this right. Several factors pushed us toward revising this tour, but after wrapping our Las Vegas residency last month at Dolby Live, where the sound, the technology, and the more intimate size really lets us connect with the audiences, it was clear that we wanted to deliver an experience like that for our fans in England. When I heard our promoter was opening a similar tech-forward venue in London, that really sealed the deal for me. Three nights, a fresh set every night, and I get to stay in London, one of my favorite cities in the world, for a week. That's the Best of All Worlds!"

Sammy returns to the U.K. for his first tour since 1996, with a setlist celebrating his legendary 50-plus-year catalog of hits, including the deepest dive yet into his tenure with VAN HALEN. The U.K. tour represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see this band of brothers deliver one of the most legendary hits-packed live shows of their careers. Fans can expect a setlist featuring hits like "Why Can't This Be Love", "5150", "Best Of Both Worlds", "I Can't Drive 55" and more. This will be the first time Sammy Hagar has performed VAN HALEN classics in the U.K. since the band's iconic Wembley Stadium shows 30 years ago. The supergroup will take to the stage at three venues in the UK: University of Wolverhampton at the Civic Hall, Manchester O2 Apollo, and finally the London British Airways ARC for a three-night residency.

Fans who purchased tickets for the original U.K. dates will be contacted directly and offered priority presale access for the new shows, along with a 10% merchandise offer on show nights. The band thanks fans for their continued support and looks forward to delivering this newly enhanced live experience across the U.K.

Sammy Hagar's "The Best Of All Worlds" 2026 U.K. tour:

July 6 - Wolverhampton, UK - University Of Wolverhampton At The Civic Hall

July 7 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo Manchester

July 9 - London, UK - British Airways ARC

July 11 - London, UK - British Airways ARC

July 12 - London, UK - British Airways ARC

For more than five decades, Hagar has been recognized as one of the best and most accomplished lead singers and songwriters in rock music. From breaking into the industry with the seminal hard rock band MONTROSE, to his multi-platinum solo career, to his ride as the frontman of VAN HALEN, CHICKENFOOT and his latest best-selling supergroup, THE CIRCLE, Hagar has amassed 25 platinum albums on sales surpassing 50 million worldwide. Along his journey, he has set the tone for some of the greatest rock anthems ever written with songs like "I Can't Drive 55", "Right Now" and "Why Can't This Be Love", and earned the highest respect of the music industry with a Grammy Award and induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. Since launching his flagship Cabo Wabo Cantina in 1990, he's turned a lifelong passion for great food, music and spirits into a thriving and iconic lifestyle brand. A pioneer in the spirits industry, Hagar's development and nine-figure sale of his Cabo Wabo Tequila to Gruppo Campari in 2008 is widely credited as the start of the celebrity-owned spirits trend. His portfolio of spirits now includes Sammy's Beach Bar Rum, Santo Tequila and Sammy's Beach Bar Cocktail Co., as well as several restaurants. Never one to hit the brakes, he's also found success in publishing, TV, radio and beyond, including five seasons of his hit TV show "Rock & Roll Road Trip with Sammy Hagar" and as host of "Sammy Hagar's Top Rock Countdown", his syndicated radio show that's broadcast on over 90 U.S. stations. He's also a New York Times bestselling author, a dedicated philanthropist and since January 5, 2022, the first Honorary Ambassador to Los Cabos, an honor he was bestowed in recognition of his longtime investment in the people and economy of Mexico.

Photo credit: Rob Shanahan