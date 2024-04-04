SAMMY HAGAR To Honor TOBY KEITH At 2024 'CMT Music Awards'

CMT has set an all-star tribute to country legend Toby Keith featuring a stacked lineup of one-of-a-kind performances from BROOKS & DUNN, Lainey Wilson and Sammy Hagar, all backed by Toby's longtime band, with special appearances by Lukas Nelson and Roger Clemens, on the 2024 "CMT Music Awards", hosted by Kelsea Ballerini, live from Austin, Texas' Moody Center on Sunday, April 7 (8:00-11:00 p.m. ET/delayed PT) on the CBS television network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

With more than 40 million albums sold worldwide, the multi-talented legend most recently received a posthumous induction into the 2024 Country Music Hall Of Fame. His chart-topping hits included 61 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, with 32 No. 1 hit songs and an additional 42 songs reaching the Top 10. In 2021, he was awarded the National Medal Of Arts.

CMT and Toby's longstanding show history includes celebrating 30 nominations with seven wins and 13 performances, including performances for 10 consecutive years, and many memorable moments on the "CMT Music Awards" stage over the last two decades. He served as co-host twice, in 2012 with Kristen Bell and 2003 with Pamela Anderson for the then-named CMT Flameworthy Video Awards, the year he was the most-awarded artist of the night, taking home three belt buckles, including "Video Of The Year" for his video "Courtesy Of The Red, White And Blue (The Angry American)".

A brand-new one-hour tribute special, "CMT Music Awards Celebrates Toby Keith" (working title),will premiere next Thursday, April 11 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT) on CMT, celebrating his most memorable show moments.