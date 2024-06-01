SAMMY HAGAR To Play Acoustic Set At Grand Opening Of Stage Red In Fontana, California

Sammy Hagar will officially open the doors to Stage RED Theater in Fontana, California on Saturday, June 15 with "An Acoustic Evening With Sammy Hagar And Vic Johnson" special concert event. Stage RED Theater is the multi-million dollar transformation of the historic Center Stage Theater into an intimate, state-of-the-art live music and entertainment venue honoring Fontana's own Red Rocker. Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.

"I fell in love with music while growing up in Fontana, so being honored by my hometown with a venue named after me is one of the coolest and proudest moments of my life," said Hagar. "It's going to be a hell of a celebration!"

Guitar virtuoso Vic Johnson auditioned for Hagar in 1997, was hired on the spot, and the rest, as they say, is history. The lead guitarist has been a staple on Sammy's tours and albums since, with the duo even releasing the acclaimed album "Lite Roast" in 2014, featuring acoustic and unplugged renditions of some of their favorite rock tunes. Later that year Sammy enlisted him for his new supergroup THE CIRCLE, along with Jason Bonham on drums and Michael Anthony on bass. SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE's 2019 debut album "Space Between", was lauded by critics and scored a multi-category No. 1 album on the Billboard charts. Their second album, "Crazy Times", dropped in September 2022, and debuted at No. 6 on Billboard's Top Album chart. On tour, the band quickly established themselves as one of the most emphatic and exciting live acts on the road, seamlessly ripping through Hagar's career-spanning hits and their new original material.

Stage RED Theater is located in downtown Fontana at 8463 Sierra Avenue. Previously known as Center Stage Theater, Fontana's City Hall announced the closure of the historic single-screen theater in 2022, promising a modernized venue that would also carry the influence of one of the city's most famous sons, Sammy Hagar. The city enlisted Ideation Design Group, a longtime venue design partner of Hagar's to spearhead the venue's extensive remodel and design. Their two-year, multi-million dollar relaunch is set to deliver an unparalleled live music experience which aims to be a cornerstone of the city's cultural renaissance.

Ideation Design Group said: "From concept to creation, our team has been hard at work crafting a space that embodies the spirit of Sammy Hagar and promises to deliver an unparalleled live music experience. As the countdown to the big day begins, we're pouring our passion and expertise into every detail, ensuring that Stage Red will be nothing short of extraordinary. Come join us as we kick off this epic journey celebrating music, community, and the one and only Red Rocker himself!"

Set to kick off with a highly anticipated performance by Sammy Hagar, Stage RED Theater will offer guests not only top-notch performances but also a taste of Hagar's award-winning portfolio of spirits including Sammy's Beach Bar Rum, a partnership with Rick Springfield, Santo Spirits, a tequila collaboration with Guy Fieri, Sammy's Beach Bar Cocktail Co. and Red Rocker Brewing Co.

A state-of-the-art facility, Stage RED Theater features some of the latest in audio, video, lighting and presentation technology. Additionally the theater boasts a complete banquet and catering menu and full bar. Stage RED Theater is available for concerts and private events.

For more information, visit StageRedFontana.com.

Photo credit: Leah Steiger