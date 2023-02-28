SANTANA Announces '1001 Rainbows' Summer 2023 North American Tour

Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame guitarist Carlos Santana has announced he will hit the road with his band across North America this summer for the "1001 Rainbows" tour. Throughout the trek, SANTANA will perform high-energy, passion-filled songs from its fifty-year career, including fan favorites from Woodstock to "Supernatural" and beyond.

SANTANA will wrap up the "Blessings And Miracles" tour at the legendary New Orleans Jazz And Heritage festival on May 4 followed by dates in Dallas and Houston, Texas before kicking off the "1001 Rainbows" tour in Newark, New Jersey on June 21. Stops include Canandaigua, New York; Niagara Falls, Ontario; Northfield, Ohio; Huber Heights, Ohio; Detroit, Michigan; Oxon Hill, Maryland; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Bridgeport, Connecticut; Bangor, Maine; Boston, Massachusetts and more before concluding on August 6 in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Tickets on sale to general public starting March 3 at www.santana.com.

Delivered with a level of passion and soul equal to the legendary sonic charge of his guitar, the sound of Carlos Santana is one of the world's best-known musical signatures. For more than five decades — from SANTANA's earliest days as a groundbreaking Afro-Latin-blues-rock fusion outfit in San Francisco — Carlos has been the visionary force behind artistry that transcends musical genres and generational, cultural, and geographical boundaries.

SANTANA's "1001 Rainbows" North American tour dates (except *):

May 04 - New Orleans, LA - New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Fest*

May 06 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion*

May 07 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion*

Jun. 21 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

Jun. 22 - Canandaigua, NY - CMAC

Jun. 24 - Niagara Falls, ON - OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino

Jun. 25 - Northfield, OH - MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage

Jun. 27 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center at The Heights

Jun. 29 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

Jul. 26 - Oxon Hill, MD - The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Jul. 28 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Jul. 29 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Jul. 31 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Aug. 02 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater

Aug. 04 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Aug. 05 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Aug. 06 - Springfield, MA - MassMutual Center

* Not part of "1001 Rainbows" tour