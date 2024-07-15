SATAN To Release 'Songs In Crimson' Album In September

New Wave Of British Heavy Metal legends SATAN will release a new studio album, "Songs In Crimson", on September 13 via Metal Blade Records. The artwork for the LP was created by Eliran Kantor and can be found below. Further details on the record will be revealed on July 24.

SATAN will promote "Songs In Crimson" with a nearly month-long European tour in September. The journey begins with seven dates through the U.K. and Ireland with special guests SEVEN SISTERS followed by a stop at Pyrenean Warriors Open Air festival in Torreilles, France. From there, the band will wind their way through sixteen more cities throughout Europe alongside HAUNT and HELLFIRE. Tickets are on sale now.

SATAN with SEVEN SISTERS:

Sep. 04 - The Bread Shed - Manchester, UK

Sep. 05 - The Cluny - Newcastle, UK

Sep. 06 - The Flying Duck - Glasgow, UK

Sep. 07 - Voodoo - Belfast, IE

Sep. 08 - Grand Social - Dublin, IE

Sep. 11 - Boston Music Room - London, UK

Sep. 12 - Daltons - Brighton, UK

Sep. 14 - Pyrenean Warriors Open Air - Torreilles, FR (SATAN only)

SATAN with HAUNT, HELLFIRE:

Sep. 15 - Metalitalia Festival - Milan, IT

Sep. 16 - Backstage - Muenchen, DE

Sep. 17 - Klub Mocvara - Zagreb, HR

Sep. 18 - Escape - Wien, AT

Sep. 19 - Steel City Sorcery - Linz, AT

Sep. 20 - Rockclub Nordbayern - Selb, DE

Sep. 21 - Odessa - Warsaw, PL

Sep. 22 - Barrak - Ostrava, CZ

Sep. 23 - Der Hirsch - Nurnberg, DE

Sep. 24 - Trompete - Bochum, DE

Sep. 25 - MTS - Oldenburg, DE

Sep. 26 - Beta - Copenhagen, DK

Sep. 27 - Bambi Galore - Hamburg, DE

Sep. 28 - JZ Stricker - Bielefeld, DE

Sep. 29 - Asgaard - Gent, BE

Sep. 30 - Little Devil - Tilburg, NL

Originating from Newcastle, England in 1980, SATAN is known as part of the New Wave Of British Heavy Metal movement. Though generally obscure throughout their career, the band is considered influential for playing a form of proto-thrash metal that was fairly advanced by the standards of the early 1980s, influencing major acts like METALLICA, EXODUS and DEATH ANGEL.

The original "Court In The Act" lineup of SATAN got together for an exclusive "one-off" reunion show at Germany's Keep It True festival in 2011 in what marked their first performance together in 28 years. The band was somewhat overwhelmed with the response — 10 minutes into headliners CRIMSON GLORY's set, the crowd could still be heard chanting, "SATAN! SATAN!" The SATAN bandmembers immediately booked more shows in Germany, Holland, Belgium and London, and have since released four studio albums: "Life Sentence" (2013),"Atom By Atom" (2015),"Cruel Magic" (2018) and "Earth Infernal" (2022)

SATAN is:

Brian Ross - vocals

Russ Tippins - guitars

Steve Ramsey - guitars

Graeme English - bass

Sean Taylor - drums

Photo credit: Stefan Rosic