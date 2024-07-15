  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

SATAN To Release 'Songs In Crimson' Album In September

July 15, 2024

New Wave Of British Heavy Metal legends SATAN will release a new studio album, "Songs In Crimson", on September 13 via Metal Blade Records. The artwork for the LP was created by Eliran Kantor and can be found below. Further details on the record will be revealed on July 24.

SATAN will promote "Songs In Crimson" with a nearly month-long European tour in September. The journey begins with seven dates through the U.K. and Ireland with special guests SEVEN SISTERS followed by a stop at Pyrenean Warriors Open Air festival in Torreilles, France. From there, the band will wind their way through sixteen more cities throughout Europe alongside HAUNT and HELLFIRE. Tickets are on sale now.

SATAN with SEVEN SISTERS:

Sep. 04 - The Bread Shed - Manchester, UK
Sep. 05 - The Cluny - Newcastle, UK
Sep. 06 - The Flying Duck - Glasgow, UK
Sep. 07 - Voodoo - Belfast, IE
Sep. 08 - Grand Social - Dublin, IE
Sep. 11 - Boston Music Room - London, UK
Sep. 12 - Daltons - Brighton, UK
Sep. 14 - Pyrenean Warriors Open Air - Torreilles, FR (SATAN only)

SATAN with HAUNT, HELLFIRE:

Sep. 15 - Metalitalia Festival - Milan, IT
Sep. 16 - Backstage - Muenchen, DE
Sep. 17 - Klub Mocvara - Zagreb, HR
Sep. 18 - Escape - Wien, AT
Sep. 19 - Steel City Sorcery - Linz, AT
Sep. 20 - Rockclub Nordbayern - Selb, DE
Sep. 21 - Odessa - Warsaw, PL
Sep. 22 - Barrak - Ostrava, CZ
Sep. 23 - Der Hirsch - Nurnberg, DE
Sep. 24 - Trompete - Bochum, DE
Sep. 25 - MTS - Oldenburg, DE
Sep. 26 - Beta - Copenhagen, DK
Sep. 27 - Bambi Galore - Hamburg, DE
Sep. 28 - JZ Stricker - Bielefeld, DE
Sep. 29 - Asgaard - Gent, BE
Sep. 30 - Little Devil - Tilburg, NL

Originating from Newcastle, England in 1980, SATAN is known as part of the New Wave Of British Heavy Metal movement. Though generally obscure throughout their career, the band is considered influential for playing a form of proto-thrash metal that was fairly advanced by the standards of the early 1980s, influencing major acts like METALLICA, EXODUS and DEATH ANGEL.

The original "Court In The Act" lineup of SATAN got together for an exclusive "one-off" reunion show at Germany's Keep It True festival in 2011 in what marked their first performance together in 28 years. The band was somewhat overwhelmed with the response — 10 minutes into headliners CRIMSON GLORY's set, the crowd could still be heard chanting, "SATAN! SATAN!" The SATAN bandmembers immediately booked more shows in Germany, Holland, Belgium and London, and have since released four studio albums: "Life Sentence" (2013),"Atom By Atom" (2015),"Cruel Magic" (2018) and "Earth Infernal" (2022)

SATAN is:

Brian Ross - vocals
Russ Tippins - guitars
Steve Ramsey - guitars
Graeme English - bass
Sean Taylor - drums

Photo credit: Stefan Rosic

Find more on Satan
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).