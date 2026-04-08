SAVATAGE To Release 'Madness Reigns From The Gutter (1990)' In June

On June 26, 2026, a long-lost chapter of SAVATAGE history finally comes to light. earMUSIC is delighted to announce the release of "Madness Reigns From The Gutter (1990)", a previously unreleased official live recording capturing the band at the height of their legendary "Rulin' Gutter" tour.

In 1990, SAVATAGE stood at a turning point. Following the release of "Gutter Ballet", the band embarked on a tour that would become one of the most explosive and defining runs of their career. Night after night, audiences were drawn into a powerful blend of crushing riffs, theatrical ambition and emotional intensity. It was a band in transformation: heavier, broader, and more dramatic than ever before.

Now, more than three decades later, "Madness Reigns From The Gutter (1990)" documents that pivotal era in full force. Carefully restored from the original master tapes and newly mixed and mastered, the 19-track album presents SAVATAGE at peak voltage: ferocious yet refined, balancing power metal muscle with the sweeping grandeur that would soon shape their next chapter.

Many fans consider the 1990 line-up to be "peak SAVATAGE", and listening to this performance, it's hard to disagree. On stage, five distinct personalities ignited the night: the youthful and electrifying Chris Caffery; bassist Johnny Lee Middleton, matching Caffery's fire note for note; the hard-hitting and wildly animated Steve "Doc" Wacholz behind his gargantuan triple-bass kit; the virtuosic Criss Oliva, channelling precision and passion in equal measure; and at the center of it all, the charismatic ringmaster Jon Oliva in absolute prime form.

Reflecting on that era, Jon Oliva recalls: "The 'Gutter' tour was SAVATAGE at its live show peak. It was six months where madness definitely reigned in the gutter. Enjoy it friends!"

At a time when Florida's metal scene was pushing toward ever greater extremity, SAVATAGE chose evolution over imitation. With "Gutter Ballet", they fused melody and menace, piano and power, vulnerability and velocity. On stage in 1990, those contrasts became combustible.

"Madness Reigns From The Gutter (1990)" will be released in Europe on June 26 as a CD digipak and heavyweight black 3LP gatefold edition. The digital release will be available worldwide on the same day, with the U.S. physical release following on September 18.

The release, which celebrates one of the band's most defining eras, coincides with SAVATAGE's highly anticipated 2026 "Prelude To Madness" tour, where SAVA-heads across Europe will once again reunite with the band to celebrate the unwavering passion of this extraordinary community together. All dates and further information to be found at www.savatage.com.

"Madness Reigns From The Gutter (1990)" track listing:

01. City Beneath The Surface

02. White Witch

03. Of Rage And War

04. She's In Love

05. Mentally Yours

06. 24 Hrs. Ago

07. Legions

08. Strange Wings

09. Hounds

10. Temptation Revelation

11. When The Crowds Are Gone

12. The Dungeons Are Calling

13. Holocaust

14. Sirens

15. Power Of The Night

16. Hall Of The Mountain King

17. Gutter Ballet

18. Thorazine Shuffle

19. Devastation

Lineup:

Jon Oliva - Vocals, Keyboards

Criss Oliva - Guitar, Vocals

Chris Caffery - Guitar, Keyboards, Vocals

Johnny Lee Middleton - Bass, Vocals

Steve "Doc" Wacholz - Drums

The 2026 "Prelude To Madness" tour will once again feature SAVATAGE's current lineup: vocalist Zak Stevens, guitarists Al Pitrelli and Chris Caffery, bassist Johnny Lee Middleton and drummer Jeff Plate.

SAVATAGE's journey began in Tampa, Florida, founded by brothers Jon and Criss Oliva. Their story is one of both triumph and tragedy, marked by groundbreaking albums including the seminal 1987 release "Hall Of The Mountain King" and the critically acclaimed 1991 rock opera "Streets", both of which continue to resonate with fans worldwide. Following the untimely death of guitarist Criss Oliva after the success of 1993's "Edge Of Thorns", the band persevered with renewed purpose, culminating in their transformative 1995 album "Dead Winter Dead".

Throughout their four-decade career, SAVATAGE have cultivated one of metal's most passionate cult followings. During their nearly 20-year hiatus from touring, devoted fans continuously campaigned for the band's return. Their electrifying reunion performance at Germany's Wacken Open Air festival in 2015 captivated 80,000 fans and reaffirmed both SAVATAGE's legendary status and their audience's unwavering devotion.

Building on the momentum from their 2015 Wacken triumph, SAVATAGE made international headlines in 2025 with their first headline shows since 2002. The European dates successfully reunited multiple generations of "The Legion" — longtime devotees experiencing long-awaited performances alongside newcomers discovering the band's power for the first time.

SAVATAGE played four shows in South America in April 2025 and 10 dates in Europe in June 2025, including at France's Hellfest and Belgium's Graspop Metal Meeting festivals.

SAVATAGE played its first non-festival headlining concert in more than 20 years on April 21, 2025 at the Espaço Unimed in São Paulo, Brazil. The show took place two days after SAVATAGE performed at the Monsters Of Rock festival at Allianz Parque in São Paulo.

Appearing with Middleton, Caffery, Pitrelli, Plate and Stevens were SAVATAGE's two new touring keyboardists, Paulo Cuevas and Shawn McNair.

Zak joined SAVATAGE in 1992 as the replacement for Jon Oliva. Zak sang on four albums with the band — "Edge Of Thorns" (1993),"Handful Of Rain" (1994),"Dead Winter Dead" (1995) and "The Wake Of Magellan" (1997) — before departing in 2000, allowing Jon to return. Both Jon and Zak took part in SAVATAGE's 2015 performance at Wacken Open Air.

SAVATAGE's last album release, "Poets And Madmen", in 2001 was highlighted by Jon's return as lead vocalist, replacing Zak, who left the band citing family reasons, and the departure of guitarist Al Pitrelli, who accepted an offer to join MEGADETH in 2000. Pitrelli did record solos for some songs prior to his departure. Another very limited U.S. tour followed, supported by FATES WARNING in the early shows, and then NEVERMORE for the remainder. Around this time, Jon chose Zak's replacement in the form of Damond Jiniya (DIET OF WORMS). Damond performed Zak's parts on tour, with Jon having an increased vocal role in proceedings.

In addition to his work with SAVATAGE, Jon Oliva is well known for co-creating the classical music-meets-prog rock and pyro act TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA alongside the project's founder Paul O'Neill. Oliva has reportedly remained involved in TSO's activities even after O'Neill's April 2017 death of an accidental drug overdose.