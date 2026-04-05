SAVATAGE's JON OLIVA: 'I've Been Dealing With Some Serious Health Issues' But 'It Hasn't Stopped Me'

Jon Oliva, SAVATAGE's founding vocalist and keyboardist, who has been absent from the band's recent reunion shows, has shared a new update on his health, as well as the progress of the writing sessions for SAVATAGE's long-awaited new studio album.

In a message posted in the Savatage Legion group on Facebook, the 66-year-old Jon began by referencing his late brother Criss, one of the founding members of SAVATAGE, who would have turned 63 on April 3. He wrote: "Before anything else, I want to say something that's been on my mind. This time of year is never easy for me or my family. Losing Criss… that's something you don't ever 'get over.' You just learn to carry it.

"I just want to thank all of you for continuing to honor Criss and keep his spirit and music alive," he continued. "That means more to me than I can ever put into words."

Jon also addressed his health, three years after he suffered a T7 vertebra fracture in three places, a severe injury that had left him relying on a wheelchair. Additionally, he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and Ménière's disease.

"I've been dealing with some serious health issues, and right now I'm looking at having surgery on my back," Jon wrote. "The truth is, as it stands, I'm in a lot of pain… and I haven't been able to sing the way I should. That's been one of the hardest things for me to face. I'm also not able to fly anymore, which has made things a lot more complicated when it comes to getting out there and doing what I love. But… and this is important… it hasn't stopped me. In fact, we've been working on ways around that."

Jon, who previously said that he was "absolutely" involved in SAVATAGE's 2025 comeback shows, which featured Chris Caffery and Al Pitrelli on guitar, Johnny Lee Middleton on bass, Zak Stevens on vocals and Jeff Plate on drums, added: "There are talks happening about putting together some U.S. dates for SAVATAGE — finding a way to make it happen that works with everything going on. We're looking at next spring or summer if everything comes together the way we hope. Nothing I can officially announce just yet, but it's being worked on, and it means a lot to me to even be able to say that."

Jon also touched upon SAVATAGE's upcoming live album, which was captured on June 29, 1990 at the Palace in Los Angeles, California during the "Gutter Ballet" tour. The effort was recorded by SAVATAGE's then-touring lineup consisting of Jon on lead vocals and piano, Criss Oliva on lead guitar, Chris Caffery on guitar, Johnny Lee Middleton on bass and Steve "Doc" Wacholz on drums.

"I also want to say thank you in advance for supporting the new live album that's coming out soon," Jon wrote. "That release means a lot to me, and I really hope you all enjoy it and feel the energy that's always been a part of what we do."

On the topic of SAVATAGE's long-in-the-works new studio album, Jon wrote: "I know it's been a long road. Probably longer than any of us ever expected. There have been delays, setbacks, and a lot going on behind the scenes — some of it musical, some of it just life throwing punches like it always does. But I want you to know something straight from me… I'm still here. And so is the music.

"There's been a lot of work happening — real work," he assured fans. "Writing, revisiting ideas, digging into that place where the songs come from… that place that's always been at the heart of everything we've done. It's not about rushing something out the door. It's about making sure that when you hear it, you feel it. The way it's supposed to be. Yeah, health stuff has slowed me down at times… not gonna lie. But it hasn't stopped me. If anything, it's made me more determined to finish what we started and bring you something that's worthy of the name and everything it stands for.

"I know you've all been patient — more patient than I could ever ask for — and I don't take that lightly," he continued. "The loyalty, the messages, the stories you've shared with me over the years… that's what keeps me going. That's what makes this matter.

"So here's the truth: things are moving forward," Jon added. "Maybe not at lightning speed, but they're moving the right way. And when the time comes, you'll know. You'll hear it. And I promise you this… it's going to be something special.

"Thank you for sticking with me through all of it. The ups, the downs, and everything in between. We're not done yet… not even close," Oliva concluded.

"Stay with me."

Three songs recorded at SAVATAGE's 1990 Palace concert were previously released on the "Ghost In The Ruins - A Tribute To Criss Oliva" live album, which came out in 1995: "Gutter Ballet", "When The Crowds Are Gone" and the instrumental "Post Script", the latter of which was captured during soundcheck.

Criss Oliva was killed in October 1993 by a drunk driver when he and his wife Dawn were en route to the Livestock festival in Zephyrhills, Florida. The driver of the other car was found to have a drunk driving record of seven prior DUIs and having a blood alcohol content of .294 percent.

SAVATAGE will embark on the "Prelude To Madness" tour of Europe this spring/summer. The tour kicks off June 3 at the Sweden Rock Festival in Sölvesborg, Sweden, marking the band's continued triumphant return to the stage, following their successful 2025 European comeback after a nearly two-decade hiatus. ARMORED SAINT, VISION DIVINE and NEVERMORE will join SAVATAGE on select dates.

The 2026 "Prelude To Madness" tour will once again feature SAVATAGE's current lineup: vocalist Zak Stevens, guitarists Al Pitrelli and Chris Caffery, bassist Johnny Lee Middleton and drummer Jeff Plate.

SAVATAGE's journey began in Tampa, Florida, founded by brothers Jon and Criss Oliva. Their story is one of both triumph and tragedy, marked by groundbreaking albums including the seminal 1987 release "Hall Of The Mountain King" and the critically acclaimed 1991 rock opera "Streets", both of which continue to resonate with fans worldwide. Following the untimely death of guitarist Criss Oliva after the success of 1993's "Edge Of Thorns", the band persevered with renewed purpose, culminating in their transformative 1995 album "Dead Winter Dead".

Throughout their four-decade career, SAVATAGE have cultivated one of metal's most passionate cult followings. During their nearly 20-year hiatus from touring, devoted fans continuously campaigned for the band's return. Their electrifying reunion performance at Germany's Wacken Open Air festival in 2015 captivated 80,000 fans and reaffirmed both SAVATAGE's legendary status and their audience's unwavering devotion.

Building on the momentum from their 2015 Wacken triumph, SAVATAGE made international headlines in 2025 with their first headline shows since 2002. The European dates successfully reunited multiple generations of "The Legion" — longtime devotees experiencing long-awaited performances alongside newcomers discovering the band's power for the first time.

SAVATAGE played four shows in South America in April 2025 and 10 dates in Europe in June 2025, including at France's Hellfest and Belgium's Graspop Metal Meeting festivals.

SAVATAGE played its first non-festival headlining concert in more than 20 years on April 21, 2025 at the Espaço Unimed in São Paulo, Brazil. The show took place two days after SAVATAGE performed at the Monsters Of Rock festival at Allianz Parque in São Paulo.

Appearing with Middleton, Caffery, Pitrelli, Plate and Stevens were SAVATAGE's two new touring keyboardists, Paulo Cuevas and Shawn McNair.

Zak joined SAVATAGE in 1992 as the replacement for Jon Oliva. Zak sang on four albums with the band — "Edge Of Thorns" (1993),"Handful Of Rain" (1994),"Dead Winter Dead" (1995) and "The Wake Of Magellan" (1997) — before departing in 2000, allowing Jon to return. Both Jon and Zak took part in SAVATAGE's 2015 performance at Wacken Open Air.

SAVATAGE's last album release, "Poets And Madmen", in 2001 was highlighted by Jon's return as lead vocalist, replacing Zak, who left the band citing family reasons, and the departure of guitarist Al Pitrelli, who accepted an offer to join MEGADETH in 2000. Pitrelli did record solos for some songs prior to his departure. Another very limited U.S. tour followed, supported by FATES WARNING in the early shows, and then NEVERMORE for the remainder. Around this time, Jon chose Zak's replacement in the form of Damond Jiniya (DIET OF WORMS). Damond performed Zak's parts on tour, with Jon having an increased vocal role in proceedings.

In addition to his work with SAVATAGE, Jon Oliva is well known for co-creating the classical music-meets-prog rock and pyro act TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA alongside the project's founder Paul O'Neill. Oliva has reportedly remained involved in TSO's activities even after O'Neill's April 2017 death of an accidental drug overdose.

In September 2021, Jon Oliva was arrested on the west central coast of Florida for driving under the influence as well as possession of a controlled substance. Police charged Oliva with possession of cocaine, which is a felony, and DUI, which is a misdemeanor. Oliva was reportedly arrested again in July 2023 on another cocaine possession charge.

Back in 2016, Jon announced on social media that he suffered a stroke in April of that year. At the time, he said: "It was not as serious as it could have been, but it did leave me with some physical recovery challenges often associated with strokes."