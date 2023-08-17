SAXON Begins Recording New Album; Early 2024 Release Expected

British heavy metal legends SAXON have apparently entered the studio to begin recording their new album for a tentative early 2024 release.

Earlier today (Thursday, August 17),the band shared a few photos of drummer Nigel Glockler and bassist Tim "Nibbs" Carter in the studio, and it included the following message: "The Rhythm Section laying it down! #themightysaxon #nigelglockler #nibbscarter #rhythmsection #newmusic #inthestudio".

This past June, SAXON frontman Biff Byford told Disturbing The Priest that he was in the process of recording "demo vocals" for the band's upcoming album. "I'm just finding different ideas and things and getting the melodies right," he revealed. "I'm about seven songs in now… I'm just doing demo [vocals] and listening to what the songs sound like now and not just a few chords, drums and bass."

In April, Biff told Metal Pilgrim about the musical direction of SAXON's upcoming LP: "It'll be like [2022's] 'Carpe Diem' and [2018's] 'Thunderbolt'. It'll be a great SAXON album."

Earlier in the year, SAXON guitarist Paul Quinn announced that he was stepping back from touring with the band. As a result of his decision, SAXON canceled its April 2023 South American tour as well as the appearance at the Monsters Of Rock cruise. Quinn has since been replaced on the road by DIAMOND HEAD's Brian Tatler.

Brian has already joined fellow guitarist Doug Scarratt, Carter, Glockler and Byford for several European shows but will continue to be a member of DIAMOND HEAD.

SAXON's latest release, "More Inspirations", arrived in March via Silver Lining Music. Following the release of "Inspirations" in 2021, "More Inspirations" is the second "deep dish" serving of the influences which have fed SAXON's immensely successful 40-plus-year career.

Produced by Biff, with Seb Byford helping record the music alongside mixing engineer Jacky Lehmann, "More Inspirations" includes takes on RAINBOW, ZZ TOP and CREAM, as well as "Razamanaz" by NAZARETH, THE WHO's "Substitute", and URIAH HEEP's "Gypsy".

Byford and Quinn are the sole remaining original members in SAXON's current lineup.

Originally from South Yorkshire, England, SAXON has gone on to sell about 23 million albums and has produced such classic songs as "Denim And Leather", "Princess Of The Night", "Wheels Of Steel" and "Power And Glory".