SAXON Is Demoing Material For Next Studio Album

In a new interview with Metal Pilgrim, SAXON frontman Biff Byford spoke about the progress of the songwriting sessions for the band's next studio album. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, we're just demoing tracks at the moment. It'll sound fantastic. What can I say? But we're demoing tracks at the moment. We're working on the music. I'm asking the guys to push themselves and come up with some great riffs and things. And that's what we're doing, really. So we're just putting the music together now. It'll be maybe a couple of weeks before I start singing on the demos. And then once that's done, it's pretty straightforward then; the recording process is pretty straightforward. There are no surprises. We know what we're doing."

Asked about the musical direction of SAXON's upcoming LP, Biff said: "It'll be like [2022's] 'Carpe Diem' and [2018's] 'Thunderbolt'. It'll be a great SAXON album."

SAXON guitarist Paul Quinn recently announced that he was stepping back from touring with the band. As a result of his decision, SAXON canceled its April 2023 South American tour as well as the appearance at the Monsters Of Rock cruise.

SAXON's latest release, "More Inspirations", arrived on March 24 via Silver Lining Music. Following the release of "Inspirations" in 2021, "More Inspirations" is the second "deep dish" serving of the influences which have fed SAXON's immensely successful 40-plus-year career.

Produced by Biff, with Seb Byford helping record the music alongside mixing engineer Jacky Lehmann, "More Inspirations" includes takes on RAINBOW, ZZ TOP and CREAM, as well as "Razamanaz" by NAZARETH, THE WHO's "Substitute", and URIAH HEEP's "Gypsy".

Byford and Quinn are the sole remaining original members in SAXON's current lineup.

Originally from South Yorkshire, England, SAXON has gone on to sell about 23 million albums and has produced such classic songs as "Denim And Leather", "Princess Of The Night", "Wheels Of Steel" and "Power And Glory".