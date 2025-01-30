  • facebook
SAXON Shares Music Video For '1066' Song From 'Hell, Fire And Damnation' Album

January 30, 2025

To celebrate their upcoming European "Hell, Fire And Steel" tour, British heavy metal legends SAXON have released the dramatic Paul M. Green-directed video for the band's new single "1066", taken from their critically acclaimed 24th studio album, "Hell, Fire And Damnation", out now via Silver Lining Music.

SAXON frontman Biff Byford says: "A totally British-themed song, the massive invasion… In fact, it was the end of the Saxons really, so I'm singing about the demise of the Saxons.

"I did a song with AMON AMARTH a while back called 'Saxons And Vikings' which was about the end of the Vikings in England and the rise of the Saxons, so I thought I may as well do a song about six-seven hundred years later when William The Conqueror comes over and nobbles the Saxons.

"We'll be playing the song on the 'Hell, Fire And Steel' tour next month, which is gonna be fantastic."

Meanwhile, tickets for the "Hell, Fire And Steel" tour are selling fast, with many of the shows already sold out, including the very first show in Bremen and more shows also running low on tickets. SAXON will be joined by their great friends GIRLSCHOOL as main support, with GRAND SLAM appearing as special guests. Very special guest Doro will join SAXON on the last show at the Mitsubishi Electric Halle in Düsseldorf.

"Hell, Fire And Damnation" is an album which sees SAXON investigate all areas of history and mystery amidst ten of their most confident and thunderously powerful songs yet.

On "Hell, Fire And Damnation", Byford delivers his richest vocals in years, Nigel Glockler and Nibbs Carter on drums and bass, respectively, lay down the rhythmic law with bombastic power, and the guitars of Doug Scarratt and Brian Tatler are fresh and fiery, a perfect complement to each other, carrying an overall energy and fury which will have fans salivating. Musically, SAXON bring it all to the table. There's a furious tribute to actual heavy metal in the denim-and-leather-coated super-sprint "Fire And Steel", a wonderful nod to the NWOBHM's birth in the electric mid-pace "Pirates Of The Airwaves", but maybe the true treasure amidst the jewels is "There's Something In Roswell", with the sort of expansive groove and embrace which deserves arenas.

Produced by Andy Sneap (JUDAS PRIEST, EXODUS, ACCEPT) and Byford, with Sneap mixing and mastering, "Hell, Fire And Damnation" strides the perfect line between confident, current power, and gloriously irreverent flexing of the New Wave Of British Heavy Metal muscle which SAXON co-created.

"I think this album's one of the best he's done sound-wise, and he's done a lot of albums," Biff declared. "It has a really raw, vibrant sound... if you compress the total time making this album, it was four weeks tops… you can hear everything brilliantly, nothing's overcomplicated, nothing's over compressed. The guitar sounds are fucking immense, they're just great, raw guitar sounds. And we haven't done a lot of overdubbing on there, it's just playing. I really, really like it."

In early 2023, SAXON guitarist Paul Quinn announced that he was stepping back from touring with the band. As a result of his decision, SAXON canceled its April 2023 South American tour as well as the appearance at the Monsters Of Rock cruise. Quinn has since been replaced on the road by DIAMOND HEAD's Brian Tatler.

Brian has already joined fellow guitarist Doug Scarratt, drummer Nigel Glockler, bassist Tim "Nibbs" Carter and Byford for a number of shows in 2023 and 2024, but will continue to be a member of DIAMOND HEAD.

Byford and Quinn are the sole remaining original members in SAXON's current lineup.

Originally from South Yorkshire, England, SAXON has gone on to sell about 23 million albums and has produced such classic songs as "Denim And Leather", "Princess Of The Night", "Wheels Of Steel" and "Power And Glory".

