SCORPIONS/Ex-MOTÖRHEAD Drummer MIKKEY DEE: 'I Never F*** Up' When I Perform Live

In a new interview with Matty Roberts of the Percussion Discussion podcast, former MOTÖRHEAD and current SCORPIONS drummer Mikkey Dee was asked how he keeps his drumming chops up when he is not touring. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I do different projects… I play drums when I'm off, yes. But right now, the body, actually, after a long tour with SCORPS, it's important for your body to rest also — your shoulders, your elbows, your wrists. But I am doing some shows with 'Mikkey Dee With Friends'; we're out playing some stuff. And I do session work… And so I try to play as much as I can, but also I need the rest for it.

"I think I'm way more mature on my drums," he explained. "The routine I have, the lack of physical power you compensate with routine and knowledge, if you will. And I compare this to ice hockey as well, because when you were 20, you had so much physical ability, you were skating all over the place like a fucking moron. And then when you meet the older guys, old pros and stuff, they spend maybe 40% of their energy because they are at the right place at the right time all the time. While we were skating 100% just to make it to these areas and to be right, but they already know that. Why do they do that? Well, because they have the routine and knowledge where to be on the ice. Same as a drummer. I know where to back off today. I know where I can push. I feel so much more secure behind the drums."

Mikkey added: "I told the SCORPIONS boys, I said, when I joined them [a decade ago], I said, 'I don't do fuck-ups.' And they were laughing, and I said, 'No, no, I'm serious. I never fuck up.' 'Yeah, yeah, Mikkey. We understand. It's okay. It's no problem. Everyone fucks up.' I said, 'I don't,' because I don't. I don't fuck up. I do my homework, and I know by the time I sit behind the drum kit, I don't fuck up. And that's because of routine. You know how to prepare yourself. You do your homework in the right way."

Dee continued: "You don't have to have the same energy when you are 15, 20, 25 years old anymore. I hit the drums with a different approach. You don't need that much muscle and energy. You have a different snap in a way. So, it compensates. And I try to stay fit, and I stay the fuck away from drugs, and I drink only beer. And so my hair keeps growing, and that's about it. And I play a lot of hockey when I can, and I do sports and try to live a decent life. And keeping up on my drums. And that's all I have to do, really, to stay on the level that I wanna be."

Earlier this year, Dee announced more than a dozen European shows for 2026 where he will perform some of MOTÖRHEAD's classic songs with THE DRIPPERS members Viktor Skatt on bass and vocals, and Stig William Rickard on guitar.

A Swede of Greek descent, Mikkey has been known for his speed and precision since his mid-1980s stint with KING DIAMOND. After moving to Copenhagen to play with GEISHA in 1985, Dee joined KING DIAMOND, who were looking for additional members to complete their lineup. Dee played on the KING DIAMOND recordings "Fatal Portrait" (1986),"Abigail" (1987) and "Them", and continued to play as a session drummer for the recording sessions of the "Conspiracy" album (1989),after which he was replaced. He joined Don Dokken for his solo album, "Up From The Ashes" (1990),with the music videos for the songs "Stay" and "Mirror Mirror" receiving airplay on MTV's "Headbangers Ball". The band headlined their own tour, as well as opened for JUDAS PRIEST. During this time, Dee also filled in a short time playing for WORLD WAR THREE (WWIII).

Lemmy had been repeatedly asking Mikkey to join MOTÖRHEAD since 1985, and in 1992, when asked once again, Dee accepted the offer, replacing Phil "Philthy Animal" Taylor. Dee's first gig with the band was on August 30, 1992 at Saratoga Performing Arts Center.

Dee has been a member of the SCORPIONS since 2016, having joined the band in the wake of MOTÖRHEAD's untimely dissolution following Lemmy's death. To date, Dee has only played on one of the band's albums, 2022's "Rock Believer".