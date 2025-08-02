SCORPIONS Share 'Blackout' Performance Video From Upcoming 'Coming Home Live' Album

A performance video of the song "Blackout" from "Coming Home Live", the upcoming live album from the SCORPIONS, can be seen below.

Throughout their phenomenal career, the SCORPIONS have played in countless stadiums around the world. To mark their 60th anniversary, the band, for the first time, performed at the stadium in their hometown of Hanover, where it all began. The show took place on July 5, 2025 at the Hanover Stadium Arena/Heinz von Heiden Arena in front of a sold-out crowd of 45,000 cans.

Spinefarm/Vertigo/Universal will release this extraordinary concert, featuring all of the band's biggest hits and many musical surprises, as the "Coming Home Live" live album on vinyl and CD on November 14.

Pre-orders are now available here.

"Back then, we just wanted to be part of the global rock family — that was our dream," says SCORPIONS guitarist Rudolf Schenker, the man who founded the band six decades ago. "Since then, we've shared the stage with AEROSMITH and KISS, with METALLICA, AC/DC, and I don't even remember who else we're fascinated by — to the Berlin Philharmonic."

The band has always felt at home when performing at the world's major arenas. But even more so, over the years, the SCORPIONS have also influenced generations of rock fans, undoubtedly shaping the style and music of younger artists and fellow legends.

"They are the best thing that could have happened to hard rock or heavy metal," says Jon Bon Jovi about the SCORPIONS, while METALLICA's Kirk Hammett confesses, "I still remember being so smitten by the cover of 'Tokyo Tapes'. From then on, I was the biggest SCORPIONS fan and searched everywhere for all possible information about this band."

Members of SMASHING PUMPKINS, MÖTLEY CRÜE and GREEN DAY to GUNS N' ROSES and KISS have all said that the SCORPIONS' songs had a huge influence on their music.

The resources of their career years have now become an overflowing treasure trove, bridging the gap from yesterday to tomorrow, from 1965 to the iconic concert in the Hanover Stadium Arena on July 5. The fuel that spurs the SCORPIONS is the adrenaline that comes with performing live.

"It's the most important element," says SCORPIONS lead singer Klaus Meine. "And the strongest: The SCORPIONS are a band that, from the very beginning, has seen its place on stage and on some of the biggest stages in the world, in the biggest stadiums and arenas. It was always a challenge to win over fans and play a great show live."

But SCORPIONS constantly rose to the occasion and surpassed that challenge every time.

SCORPIONS lead guitarist Matthias Jabs says, "I don't like to think about the past. I prefer to think about what we're doing now or will do. And that's why, for me, the stadium concert in Hanover is the most important thing right now."

On September 26, SCORPIONS will release "From The First Sting", a collection showcasing the unforgettable anthems and iconic moments from their illustrious career. "From The First Sting" will be available on a deluxe 2LP and 2CD bookpack and 2CD format for European and rest-of-the-world fans, as well as 2LP vinyl and 1CD format for fans in the Americas.

During their career, the SCORPIONS viewed their music as a bridge between cultures. They performed in the former Soviet Union, China, and Southeast Asia, thereby fostering international understanding. Commercially, the band are also one of the best-selling hard rock and heavy metal bands of all time — with over 120 million album sales to their name.

"From The First Sting" is a sonic journey through the band's timeless hits, from "Rock You Like A Hurricane" to "Wind Of Change", showcasing SCORPIONS' evolution while honouring the spirit of their classic sound.

"From The First Sting" features two previously unreleased tracks, "This Is My Song" and "Still Loving You", the latter of which features British violinist Vanessa Mae. The physical for European and rest-of-the-world fans comes housed in a carefully crafted 2LP colored vinyl and 2CD 40-page deluxe edition bookpack, comprehensively illustrating the enduring influence of the pioneering masters of their genre.

SCORPIONS' latest album, "Rock Believer", came out in 2022. The LP was recorded primarily at Peppermint Park Studios in Hannover, Germany and was mixed at the legendary Hansa Studios in Berlin, Germany with engineer Michael Ilbert, who has earned multiple Grammy nominations for his mix work with producer Max Martin on albums by Taylor Swift and Katy Perry.

SCORPIONS originally intended to record the album in Los Angeles with producer Greg Fidelman, whose previous credits include SLIPKNOT and METALLICA. However, because of the pandemic, some of the initial work was done with Greg remotely, after which SCORPIONS opted to helm the recordings themselves with the help of their engineer Hans-Martin Buff.

SCORPIONS' latest album marked their first release since 2017's "Born To Touch Your Feelings - Best Of Rock Ballads", which was an anthology of new and classic material.

SCORPIONS' previous full-length collection of new recordings was "Return To Forever", partially comprising songs the band had in the vault from the '80s. It was the final recorded appearance of SCORPIONS' longtime drummer James Kottak, who was dismissed from the band in September 2016. He has since been replaced by Mikkey Dee, formerly of MOTÖRHEAD.

In January, SCORPIONS postponed their 2025 Las Vegas residency due to Dee's recovery from his recent hospitalization. Promoted by Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment, "Scorpions - Coming Home To Las Vegas 60th Anniversary Las Vegas Residency" was scheduled to kick off on February 27, 2025 at PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. SCORPIONS.

The new dates are as follows: August 14, August 16, August 19, August 21 and August 23.

BUCKCHERRY will still provide support for the new SCORPIONS Las Vegas residency dates.

In celebration of SCORPIONS' 60th anniversary, the new show follows the band's two previous sold-out residencies at the venue — "Scorpions - Love at First Sting Las Vegas" in 2024 and "Sin City Nights" in 2022.

Earlier in January, Mikkey, who was previously a member of MOTÖRHEAD for 23 years, revealed that he was recovering after spending most of the holiday season battling a "very serious blood infection (Sepsis)."