SCOTT IAN Says Next ANTHRAX Album Will Have 'Even More Aggressive Production'

In a new interview with Midwest Beatdown, ANTHRAX guitarist Scott Ian praised the production quality on some of the band's recently albums, including 2011's "Worship Music" and 2016's "For All Kings". "It's nice to have really kind of found our groove when it comes to that," he said (as transcribed by BLABBREMOUTH.NET). "If you go back and listen to the early catalog, I just think mix-wise there's hits and misses. We have a sound and a feeling that is ANTHRAX, but I can't say that I was ever totally — other than 'Among The Living' [1987] and 'Persistence [Of Time]' [1990]. I think those records really show where we were at in those moments in time and really feel and sound, to me, the way they should — like as far as the mix goes. The energy and the aggression and everything about those two records for me really stands out. I thought the 'We've Come For You All' record from back in '03 — Rob Caggiano produced that with us — I thought that record really represented itself and the time we were in. And then certainly 'Worship [Music]' and 'For All Kings', for me, we've really kind of found our sound. We've got this base level where we're at right now with Jay Ruston where we know it's gonna be great, and then we could push it even further. Especially with the songwriting that we have right now, going into what will eventually be a new ANTHRAX album, it just lends itself to even a more aggressive production which I think we will have no problem accomplishing."

This past May, Ian told Kyle Meredith that he and his ANTHRAX bandmates are focusing on playing live for the next few months. "We didn't get to tour [for our actual 40th anniversary in 2021], so we're doing the 40th-anniversary tour in our 41st year," he laughed. "Obviously, we couldn't go out last year and do it when we wanted to, so we've got this summer run coming up with BLACK LABEL [SOCIETY] and HATEBREED. And we're calling that part of our 40th anniversary. We've got 40th-anniversary dates in Europe after that, in the fall. And who knows? I like to think this U.S. run with BLACK LABEL is gonna do pretty well, and maybe we get to do a second run of those dates at some point early next year. And then I'm sure next year at some point there should be a [new ANTHRAX] record, depending on when we get in the studio.

"So, yeah, it's all starting to ramp up again," he continued. "Fingers crossed it all doesn't get thrown in the garbage. But I'm being very optimistic that things are moving forward and everyone can go back to work — meaning we get to go play shows again. And I'm very excited about that."

In April, Scott confirmed to Metal Injection that ANTHRAX had a few songs already written for the upcoming LP. "All I can say is we will get in the studio when we're ready, which I hope is this year," he said. "I would love that. I think we're getting there. I think we have great songs. I think people will be very happy.

"Not to make a weird comparison, but it's our third record back together with [singer] Joey [Belladonna]. Actually, it's an odd comparison. I should just say it's our third album since our kind of our reboot in 2010 and our third album back in the day was 'Among The Living'. I'm not saying that this is [like that album], because it's not 'Among The Living II' in any sense, but I just think we have some great songs and there's like a fucking mountain of great riffs. I think people are going to be very happy."

Ian previously discussed ANTHRAX's upcoming LP during a July 2021 appearance on Full Metal Jackie's nationally syndicated radio show. At the time, he said: "We've been at it for a little while now. We actually started writing in '19 — pre-COVID — and kind of stepped away from things when COVID happened. We were all separate and apart and we would kind of revisit some of the demos, but we weren't actively working on it.

"Yeah, it's the same as it's always been," he said. "I would have to think by the time we get to the other side of the writing process and we decide we're ready to go record it, I would have to assume it's certainly going to represent this time in our lives. And the world having gone through a pandemic, I would imagine certainly that's in some way, shape or form going to come out through this next record. I can't tell you how yet, but I would have to think it's going to."

ANTHRAX and BLACK LABEL SOCIETY's North American tour kicked off on July 26 at Van Buren in Phoenix, Arizona and will wrap on August 28 at the Fillmore in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Both bands are playing headline sets. HATEBREED, celebrating the 20th anniversary of the "Perseverance" album, is the special guest.

ANTHRAX celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2021 with a number of special activities and events. Formed by Ian and bassist Dan Lilker in Queens, New York on July 18, 1981, ANTHRAX was one of the first thrash metal bands to emerge from the East Coast and quickly became regarded as a leader in the genre alongside METALLICA, SLAYER and MEGADETH.

Active over the past five decades, ANTHRAX has released 11 studio albums, been awarded multiple gold and platinum certifications, received six Grammy nominations, toured the world since 1984 playing thousands of shows, including headlining Madison Square Garden and playing Yankee Stadium with the "Big Four".

"For All Kings" was called by some critics ANTHRAX's strongest album to date. Its arrival followed a five-year period during which the group experienced a rebirth of sorts, beginning with ANTHRAX's inclusion on the "Big Four" tour, and continuing with the release of comeback LP "Worship Music".