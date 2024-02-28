SEBASTIAN BACH Announces 2024 'What Do I Got To Lose?' Tour

Former SKID ROW frontman Sebastian Bach will hit the road in 2024 for an international tour with dates in Latin and North America. The singer, songwriter, author, Broadway star and actor's "What Do I Got To Lose?" trek — a mix of solo gigs and festival appearances — will kick off with an international run of performances in Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina and Chile before North American shows in the U.S. and Mexico. The stateside tour gets underway May 10 in Jefferson, Louisiana before wrapping June 29 in San Diego, California. Tickets for the North American shows go on sale Friday, March 1 at 10:00 a.m. (local time),with pre-sale tickets are available Thursday, February 29 at 10:00 a.m. (ET).

"We are super excited to embark upon the 'What Do I Got to Lose?' tour 2024," Sebastian says. "This is the first song that I've ever had on U.S. rock radio with my solo band and I cannot thank you all enough — radio stations for playing this song and all you rock fans out there for cranking it up! Can't wait to play live for all of you this summer no tapes no fakes all real all the time that is how we roll! See you on the road, mothertruckers!"

This news follows Sebastian's exciting end to 2023, which included an appearance on Fox's "The Masked Singer" as "Tiki," a fan and judge favorite who went on to show's Group B Finals. As Rolling Stone noted, "Ahead of Tiki's reveal, panelist Nicole Scherzinger applauded his performance, saying, "You're a brilliant vocalist, you can do anything with your voice…'"

Following his final performance on the show in December, Sebastian released "What Do I Got To Lose?", marking his first new music in ten years. The track — which continues to build momentum at rock radio, trending in the Top 40 on the Mediabase's Active Rock Daily spin chart — was co-written by Sebastian, Myles Kennedy (ALTER BRIDGE, SLASH) and Michael "Elvis" Baskette (MAMMOTH WVH, SLASH),the latter of whom also served as the track's producer.

Sebastian Bach's 2024 tour dates are as follows:

Feb. 29-Mar. 07 - The 80's Cruise 2024 - Orlando, FL

Apr. 14 - Rainbow Bar & Grill 52nd Anniversary Show - West Hollywood, CA

Apr. 26 - Summer Breeze 2024 - São Paulo, Brazil

Apr. 27 - Tork N Roll - Curitiba, Brazil

Apr. 28 - Vivo Rio - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (with MR. BIG)

Apr. 30 - Teatro del Museo - Montevideo, Uruguay

May 01 - Estadio Obras - Buenos Aires , Argentina (with MR. BIG)

May 03 - Teatro Caupolican - Santiago, Chile (with MR. BIG)

May 05 - Lunario - Mexico City, Mexico

May 10 - Southport Music Hall - Jefferson, LA

May 11 - Club LA - Destin, FL

May 12 - Welcome To Rockville - Daytona Beach, FL

May 14 - Hooligans - Jacksonville, NC

May 16 - Patchogue Theatre for The Performing Arts - Patchogue, NY

May 17 - Packard Music Hall - Warren OH

May 18 - Parx Casino - Bensalem, PA

May 19 - Rams Head Live - Baltimore, MD

May 21 - Toad's Place - New Haven, CT

May 22 - Empire Live - Albany, NY

May 24 - Theatre Beanfield - Montreal, QC

May 28 - Jergel's Rhythm Grille - Warrendale, PA

May 29 - Elevation - Grand Rapids, MI

May 31 - Hendricks Live! - Indianapolis, IN

Jun. 01 - Ruby Amphitheatre - Morgantown, WV

Jun. 02 - King Of Clubs - Columbus, OH

Jun. 04 - St. Andrews Hall - Detroit, MI

Jun. 05 - Majestic Theatre - Madison, WI

Jun. 07 - The Forge - Joliet, IL

Jun. 08 - Arcada Theatre - St. Charles, IL

Jun. 09 - The Rust Belt - Moline, IL

Jun. 11 - Wooly's - Des Moines, IA

Jun. 12 - Bourbon Theatre - Lincoln, NE

Jun. 14 - Sunshine Studios - Colorado Springs, CO

Jun. 15 - Summit - Denver, CO

Jun. 16 - Sunshine Theater - Albuquerque, NM

Jun. 18 - Diamond Ballroom - Oklahoma City, OK

Jun. 19 - The Hall - Little Rock, AR

Jun. 21 - The Lexus Box Garden at Legacy Hall - Dallas, TX

Jun. 22 - Scout Bar - Houston, TX

Jun. 23 - The Rock Box - San Antonio, TX

Jun. 25 - Rialto - Tucson, AZ

Jun. 27 - Ventura Theater - Ventura, CA

Jun. 28 - The Observatory - Santa Ana, CA

Jun. 29 - House Of Blues - San Diego, CA

Bach performed "What Do I Got To Lose?", live for the first time during his February 24 concert at Palace Theatre in St. Paul, Minnesota. Fan-filmed video of the performance can be seen below (courtesy of Melvin Zoopers).

Bach released the official music video for "What Do I Got To Lose?" in December. The clip was directed by Jim Louvau and Tony Aguilera. For the video, which shows Bach cruising through the desert in a convertible and performing with a full band, Sebastian was joined by his former SKID ROW bandmate, drummer Rob Affuso. The clip also features an appearance by actor and comedian Craig Gass and Sebastian's wife Suzanne, who plays a scantily clad car wash attendant.

"To me, 'What Do I Got To Lose?' is the perfect sentiment for me right now," Sebastian said about the track. "It's an anthem for coming back and crushing it. It's time to lay down the law and put the hammer down old school-style."

For the release of "What Do I Got To Lose?", the singer, songwriter, author, Broadway star, and actor teamed up with Reigning Phoenix Music. It marks Sebastian's first new music in ten years.

"I cannot express enough how happy I am to have a full and complete team of rock and roll professionals on my side with RPM music," Sebastian added. "We have been working on this record together for over eight years and I could not be more proud of the results."

Among the other musicians who have assisted Bach during the writing and recording process for his new music are Orianthi (ALICE COOPER, Michael Jackson),John 5 (ROB ZOMBIE, MARILYN MANSON),Steve Stevens (Billy Idol),Devin Bronson, Brent Woods, Eli Santana and Jeremy Colson.

Four years ago, Sebastian told The Aquarian Weekly that his new album would be "heavy. In many ways it is my follow-up to [2007's] 'Angel Down'," he said. "I am trying to make the best record I have ever made. There will be a lot of heavy [music] coming your way."

Bach hasn't released a full-length disc since "Give 'Em Hell", which came out in March 2014. Like its predecessor, 2011's "Kicking & Screaming", the disc was released through Frontiers Music Srl, the Italian label which specializes in what's commonly called AOR, a term that once signified a popular radio format ("album-oriented rock") but nowadays applies to acts whose airplay is marginal.

Although Bach had said in some of his interviews a few years ago that his next record would be less musically aggressive and it would be "more uplifting and fun," he told WRIF in 2018 that he has since had a change of heart.

"Well, before [the new record deal] happened, I was thinking of doing more of an acoustic-based record because I've done a lot of solo records," he said. "I've done 'Angel Down', which I'm very proud of that album,. Then 'Kicking & Screaming', which is a great album. 'Give 'Em Hell'… Not to mention 'ABachalypse Now', which is a three-record set. 'Forever Wild' DVD, 'Bring 'Em Bach Alive!'… I've put out a lot of records. And putting out the last one, when I put so much time and effort into it and it doesn't get the attention that it deserves, for me as an artist, I'm, like, 'Fuck!' So I was, like, you know what? If I'm gonna put out another heavy metal, hard rock album, I need help. I need a company around me that's gonna put the same kind of attention and time and effort into it as I am. So now that looks like it's happening. So now I'm changing the way I'm looking at things."

Photo credit: Jim Louvau