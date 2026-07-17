SEBASTIAN BACH To Appear At 'The Transformers: The Movie 40th Anniversary Celebration Of Life' Concert

Reigning Phoenix Music and Hasbro have announced that former SKID ROW singer Sebastian Bach will participate in "The Transformers: The Movie 40th Anniversary Celebration Of Life Concert". The special live event will take place on Thursday, July 23 at the House Of Blues in San Diego during Comic-Con week. The show is part of Hasbro's "Apology Tour", a playful, year-long campaign celebrating the 40th anniversary of "The Transformers: The Movie" and acknowledging the moment fans still haven't quite recovered from.

Featuring music from "The Transformers: The Movie: The Soundtrack: The Reformatted Edition" performed live by KNIGHTS OF UNICRON, the show will also feature appearances by Stan Bush, Vince DiCola and more.

The concert also features COLD SLITHER, who returns to the stage after last year’s live debut at Comic-Con, bringing their loud and rebellious sound straight from the world of G.I. Joe; and JEM AND THE HOLOGRAMS, featuring original singer Britta Phillips.

Date: Thursday, July 23, 2026

Time: Doors at 7 p.m. | Show at 8 p.m.

Venue: House Of Blues, 1055 5th Ave, San Diego, CA 92101

General admission: $50.00 plus service charges

VIP packages: $100.00 plus service charges

Merch: Exclusive show merch will be available day of.

For more information, go to this location.

"The Transformers" brand is a global powerhouse franchise with millions of fans around the world. Since 1984, the battle between the Autobots and Decepticons has come to life in movies, TV shows, comic books, innovative toys, and digital media, bringing incredible "More Than Meets The Eye" experiences to fans of all ages. The brand's enduring connection is made possible by its rich storytelling and characters: the heroic Autobots who seek to protect all life, and the evil Decepticons who seek to conquer the universe. "The Transformers" brand is a Hasbro franchise.

"The Transformers: The Movie: The Soundtrack: The Reformatted Edition" brings 10 re-recorded, reimagined tracks from the iconic film, including performances led by THE KNIGHTS OF UNICRON, a band of world-class musicians featuring Gus Rios, Matt Harvey and Ross Sewage, with guest appearances by Stan Bush as the original voice that defined an era, rock/metal icon Sebastian Bach (former lead singer of SKID ROW and solo artist),power metal artist Brittney Slayes (UNLEASH THE ARCHERS),Mark Osegueda (KERRY KING, DEATH ANGEL),Francesco Cavalieri (WIND ROSE, V.B.O.),and Torch from COLD SLITHER. Composer Vince Dicola complements this winning formula for the most honest and true collaboration for die-hard "Transformers" fans.

"The Transformers: The Movie: The Soundtrack: The Reformatted Edition" track listing:

01. "The Touch" - KNIGHTS OF UNICRON featuring Stan Bush (originally recorded by Stan Bush)

02. "Instruments of Destruction" - KNIGHTS OF UNICRON featuring Francesco Cavalieri (originally recorded by N.R.G.)

03. "Death of Optimus Prime" - Vince DiCola

04. "Dare" - KNIGHTS OF UNICRON featuring Stan Bush and Vince DiCola (originally recorded by Stan Bush)

05. "Nothin's Gonna Stand in Our Way" - KNIGHTS OF UNICRON featuring Sebastian Bach (originally recorded by SPECTRE GENERAL)

06. "The Transformers (Theme)" - KNIGHTS OF UNICRON featuring Brittney Slayes (originally recorded by LION)

07. "Escape" - KNIGHTS OF UNICRON (originally recorded by Vince DiCola)

08. "Hunger" - KNIGHTS OF UNICRON featuring Mark Osegueda (originally recorded by SPECTRE GENERAL)

09. "Autobot/Decepticon Battle" - KNIGHTS OF UNICRON (originally recorded by Vince DiCola)

10. "Dare to Be Stupid" - KNIGHTS OF UNICRON featuring Torch (originally recorded by "Weird Al" Yankovic)

Additional album credits:

Produced by Matt LaPlant (COLD SLITHER)

Mixed by Chris "Zeuss" Harris (ROB ZOMBIE)

Recorded at Ripper's Lair at an undisclosed location

Hasbro, in collaboration with Fathom Entertainment, is bringing "The Transformers: The Movie" back to theatres for its 40th anniversary, inviting fans to relive the action, the music and yes… that moment. The loss of Optimus Prime remains one of the most talked-about moments in franchise history. As part of the year-long "Apology Tour", Hasbro is leaning into that shared experience, bringing fans together to grieve, heal, and reminisce at special fan events all year long, including the film's return to theaters.

Beginning September 17, 2026, in honor of "Transformers Day", the beloved 1986 animated film — presented in 4K — will roll into theatres across the U.S. with a wide theatrical release through September 21 as a special limited-run cinema experience. Select international markets are expected to launch day-and-date with the U.S.

Alongside the cinema experience, fans can expect additional anniversary surprises across toys, merchandise, publishing, and more because 40 years later… it still hits like a truck.

Hasbro is a leading games, IP and toy company whose mission is to create joy and community through the magic of play. With 165 years of expertise, Hasbro delivers groundbreaking play experiences and reaches more than one billion fans annually around the world, through physical and digital games, video games, toys, licensed consumer products, location-based entertainment, film, TV and more.

Through its franchise-first approach, Hasbro unlocks value from both new and legacy IP, including Magic: The Gathering, Dungeons & Dragons, Monopoly, Hasbro Games, Nerf, Transformers, Play-Doh and Peppa Pig, as well as premier partner brands. Powered by its portfolio of thousands of iconic marks and a diversified network of partners and subsidiary studios, Hasbro brings fans together wherever they are, from tabletop to screen.

For more than a decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media, a 2025 JUST Capital Industry Leader, one of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the U.S. by the Civic 50, and a Brand That Matters by Fast Company.