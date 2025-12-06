SEBASTIAN BACH To Promote His Art Collection With Two Florida Appearances This Weekend

Former SKID ROW singer Sebastian Bach will promote his art collection with two appearances in South Florida this weekend. The 57-year-old musician will stop by two Wentworth Gallery locations in the Sunshine State: on Saturday, December 6 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Wentworth Gallery in Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood and this Sunday, December 7 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Wentworth Gallery at Town Center in Boca Raton.

Sebastian was born Sebastian Philip Bierk on April 3, 1968 in Freeport, Bahamas. He became a Canadian-American singer-songwriter, actor and artist who achieved success as the frontman for the band SKID ROW from 1987 until 1996. Following his departure from the band, he released several solo albums and began acting on Broadway and other stage productions, including "Jekyll & Hyde", "The Rocky Horror Show" and "Jesus Christ Superstar". He has also appeared in a number of TV programs and films, notably "Trailer Park Boys", "Gilmore Girls", "Gone Country" and "The Masked Singer". He is now expanding his horizons and creating paintings inspired by his late father, renowned artist David Bierk.

Sebastian said: "I grew up as a very young boy in my mom and dad's art gallery Art Space in Peterborough, Ontario, Canada. Some of my fondest childhood memories are going with Dad in a truck full of art to a gallery somewhere in Ontario and setting up the art show, which I did many times as a kid. My reward for this would always be the same: one or two comic books at the Variety Store on the way home from the show. So it feels incredible to have my own art shows now with Wentworth Gallery! This is an amazing experience for myself and the fans both!"

He added: "A lot of this art is from 50 years ago; I have been cherishing it for years and it's extremely exciting to share it with you all."

To see some of Sebastian's art, go to wentworthgallery.com.

Sebastian performed SKID ROW's classic debut album in its entirety during his recently completed Australian tour.

Bach's current touring band includes his son Paris Bach on drums, "Bruiser" Brody DeRozie on guitar, and Fede Delfino on bass.

2024 was a remarkable year for Bach. "Child Within The Man" — the singer, songwriter, author, Broadway star and actor's first album in more than 10 years — was well-received, with Associated Press saying "…it shows a fierce performer in prime fighting form…his vocals remain sharp and his songwriting talents as cunning as ever," while Ultimate Classic Rock noted: "Bach's voice has lost none of its rage or range, even in the highest registers…" In addition, the album's "(Hold On) To The Dream" track was included in Consequence's "30 Best Metal & Hard Rock Songs Of 2024" which described the song as "...a late-career masterpiece from the former SKID ROW singer. Baz hits some of the highest notes of his career on the sweeping ballad, an inspiring anthem about perseverance."

On the touring front, Sebastian performed a record 91 shows in 2024. The dates included two successful North American tours — one around the release of the album, followed by another leg of fall shows — and a series of overseas appearances just before the album's release.

In January 2025, Sebastian was back on TV when he appeared on Food Network's "Worst Cooks In America Celebrity Edition: Heroes vs. Villains". In addition, in June 2024 Sebastian was the subject of an A&E "Biography: Rock Legends" special. This followed his 2023 appearance as "Tiki" on Fox's "The Masked Singer".

"Child Within The Man" has yielded the following singles/videos, all of which have impacted the rock charts: "Freedom", "What Do I Got To Lose?", "Everybody Bleeds" and "(Hold On) To The Dream" (along with the "(Hold On) To The Dream" alternate video),"Future Of Youth" and "To Live Again".

"Child Within The Man" was recorded in Orlando, Florida; produced and mixed by Michael "Elvis" Baskette; engineered by Jef Moll, assistant engineered by Josh Saldate and mastered by Robert Ludwig of Gateway Mastering. Bach wrote or co-wrote all the album's 11 tracks and sang all lead and backing vocals.

"Child Within The Man" features guest appearances from John 5 (MÖTLEY CRÜE, ROB ZOMBIE, MARILYN MANSON),Steve Stevens (BILLY IDOL) and Orianthi (ALICE COOPER, MICHAEL JACKSON) — who all co-wrote their respective tracks with Bach — and two tracks co-written with ALTER BRIDGE's Myles Kennedy ("What Do I Got to Lose?" and "To Live Again"). Devin Bronson (guitars),Todd Kerns (bass) and Jeremy Colson (drums) round out the players on the album.

Prior to "Child Within The Man"'s arrival, Bach hadn't released a full-length disc since "Give 'Em Hell", which came out in March 2014.