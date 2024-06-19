See 4K Video Of ACE FREHLEY's Entire Concert In Charles Town, West Virginia

JPL Productions has uploaded 4K video of Ace Frehley's entire June 15 concert at the Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races in Charles Town, West Virginia. Check it out below.

Setlist:

* Shock Me (KISS song)

* Shout It Out Loud (KISS song)

* Cherry Medicine

* Rock Soldiers (FREHLEY’S COMET song)

* Love Gun (KISS song)

* Rocket Ride (KISS song)

* 10,000 Volts

* Parasite (KISS song)

* New York Groove (Russ Ballard cover)

* Rip It Out

* Detroit Rock City (KISS song)

* Cold Gin (KISS song)

* Ace Frehley Guitar Solo

* Strange Ways (KISS song)

* Deuce (KISS song)

* Rock And Roll All Nite (KISS song)

The original KISS guitarist played his song "Cherry Medicine" live for the first time during his concert on May 26 at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Frehley released the official music video for "Cherry Medicine" in February. The clip was directed by Justin H. Reich of Three Thirty-Three Creative and produced by Reich and Steve Seabury.

On "Cherry Medicine", a mean palm-muted chug underlines Ace's pensive vocals where he confesses, "I knew I had to change my ways for sure to keep you by my side." The track showcases another side of Frehley with its saccharine and sweet, soaring hook as he promises, "I love you, cherry medicine. You heal my every need and some." He seals the sentiment with another powerhouse solo.

"Cherry Medicine" is taken from Ace's latest solo album, "10,000 Volts", which was released in February via MNRK Music Group (formerly eOne Music). The LP was produced by Ace and Steve Brown (TRIXTER).

In an interview with "Loudwire Nights", Ace described "Cherry Medicine" as a "fun, easygoing rock and roll song, not too complicated to play. And kids can gravitate towards that, especially kids that have only been playing guitar for a couple of years. The only tricky part about it is capturing my guitar solos."

Ace previously praised "10,000 Volts", telling VRP Rocks: "I'm very happy with the way the record turned out. Now, a lot of times I've recorded records where sometimes you look at three or four songs on the album and you consider them not as good as some of the other ones and you kind of consider them as filler. But I don't think there's any filler on this album. I think every song has merit to it."

He added: "I think it's one of the best albums I ever did. I mean, I think it's probably as good as my solo album in 1978, which everybody seems to think is my best album to date. But I think this new album is equally as good as my 1978 solo album, and I think there's more than one hit single on the album."

Ace's new all-original album is the follow-up to "Spaceman", which was released in October 2018 via eOne.

KISS bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons co-wrote two tracks on "Spaceman", "Without You I'm Nothing" and "Your Wish Is My Command", the latter of which also features Gene's bass playing.

Frehley recently revealed that his next release will be a third "Origins" volume, covering songs by artists who influenced him. He will once again work with Brown on the project, which is tentatively due in 2025.

In an interview with Billboard, Frehley said that he is at one of the best points of his career. "Y'know, here I am at age [73] and I'm putting out one of the best records I've ever recorded," he said. "The playing is great and the singing is some of the best vocals I've ever done. It really doesn't make any sense, but I'm the kind of guy that's always broken rules, y'know?"