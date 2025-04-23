See 4K Video Of JUDAS PRIEST's Concert In São Paulo During Spring 2025 South American Tour

4K fan-filmed video of JUDAS PRIEST's April 20 concert at Vibra São Paulo in São Paulo, Brazil can be seen below.

The band's setlist was as follows:

01. Panic Attack

02. You've Got Another Thing Comin'

03. Rapid Fire

04. Breaking The Law

05. Riding On The Wind

06. Love Bites

07. Devil's Child

08. Saints In Hell

09. Crown Of Horns

10. Sinner

11. Turbo Lover

12. Invincible Shield

13. Victim Of Changes

14. The Green Manalishi (With the Two Prong Crown) (FLEETWOOD MAC cover)

15. Painkiller

Encore:

16. The Hellion / Electric Eye

17. Hell Bent For Leather

18. Living After Midnight

JUDAS PRIEST will team up with shock rock legend Alice Cooper for an epic co-headlining tour across North America this fall. Produced by Live Nation, the 22-city run kicks off September 16 at Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi, Mississippi and stops in Toronto, Phoenix, Los Angeles, and more before wrapping October 26 at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands, Texas.

JUDAS PRIEST, hailing from Birmingham, England, has been at the forefront of heavy metal for over 50 years. With iconic albums like "British Steel", "Screaming For Vengeance" and their newest release "Invincible Shield", the band's legacy is cemented by their Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction and unparalleled live performances.

JUDAS PRIEST's latest album, "Invincible Shield", entered the U.K. chart at No. 2, just behind Ariana Grande's "Eternal Sunshine".

Prior to "Invincible Shield"'s arrival in March 2024, PRIEST's highest U.K. chart achievement was with 1980's "British Steel", which reached No. 4.

PRIEST's 2018 album "Firepower" entered the chart at No. 5.

"Invincible Shield" was JUDAS PRIEST's fifth Top 10 album, after the aforementioned "British Steel" and "Firepower", as well as 2014's "Redeemer Of Souls" (No. 6) and the 1979 live album "Unleashed In The East" (No. 10).

"Invincible Shield" landed at No. 1 in Germany, Finland, Sweden and Switzerland, as well as No. 5 in France, No. 8 in Italy and No. 16 in Australia.

JUDAS PRIEST will celebrate the 35th anniversary of its classic album "Painkiller" extensively live with the "Shield Of Pain" tour. This "rare" and "unique set" will include "beloved classics" and "will be defending the metal faith in a truly memorable experience throughout Europe" this summer, according to a social media post from PRIEST.