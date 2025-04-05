See 4K Video Of Y&T's April 2025 Concert In Napa, California

4K fan-filmed video of Y&T's April 4 performance at Uptown Theatre in Napa, California can be seen below (courtesy of Walter Morgan).

In a March 2024 interview with SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk", Y&T frontman Dave Meniketti was asked if he would like to make a follow-up to 2010's "Facemelter" album. He responded: "Yes." But then he clarified: "It's not in production [yet]. You can slap my face, and I'm sorry, but, no, I have not written it yet, no. We will write together as a band, hopefully, because that's the way I like to write generally. I do like writing on my own as well, but I like getting the whole band involved because that creates a different sound than you coming up with everything and saying, 'Okay, now, you play this.'"

In February 2023, Meniketti, who went public with his prostate cancer battle a year earlier, said that he was in complete remission after receiving radiation.

In July 2022, Y&T was forced to cancel its previously announced European tour in order to allow Meniketti more time to recover from the radiation treatments.

Meniketti discussed his diagnosis and treatment during an appearance on an April 2022 episode of SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk". Dave said that while prostate cancer is the most common type of cancer in men, with one in eight men getting it, it is also one of the most treatable, with a survival rate of over 90 percent after 10 years. "This is one of those cancers, if you catch 'em early, you can be one hundred percent fixed — it's over; it's done; you're sorted," he said. "I mean, sure, it could come back at some point, but even if it does, they can treat it again. You usually outlive this cancer, if you get it early enough. So, luckily, I have gotten it early enough."

Meniketti is the only surviving member of the Y&T lineup — then known as YESTERDAY AND TODAY — that recorded the band's self-titled debut album.

Original Y&T rhythm guitarist Joey Alves died in March 2017 at the age of 63. Two founding Y&T musicians — Haze, 61, and Kennemore, 57, who both had left the lineup — died from complications of lung cancer: Kennemore on January 7, 2011, and Haze on September 11, 2016.

Y&T's current lineup is rounded out by guitarist John Nymann, drummer Mike Vanderhule and bassist Aaron Leigh.

"Facemelter" came out in May 2010 via Frontiers.