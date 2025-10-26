See BIOHAZARD's BILLY GRAZIADEI Fall And Cut His Head Open During Montreal Show: 'I Bled For You And Left It All On Stage'

BIOHAZARD guitarist/vocalist Billy Graziadei cut his head open during the band's concert last night (Saturday, October 25) in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Graziadei and his bandmates were playing the second song of their set, "Wrong Side Of The Tracks", at Théâtre Beanfield when Billy lost his footing and fell backwards, hitting his head against the drum riser. He was quickly helped back up by two roadies, after which he removed his hooded sweatshirt and proceeded with the rest of the concert.

After the show, Graziadei took to his social media to share a phot of him with his face and shirt covered in blood, and he included the following message: "Thank you Montreal! I bled for you and left it all on stage!"

Fan-filmed video of the incident can be seen below.

BIOHAZARD first studio album in over a decade, "Divided We Fall", came out on October 17 via BLKIIBLK. The recording sessions for the LP took place at Shorefire Recording Studios in Long Branch, New Jersey and The Hydeaway in Van Nuys, California, with engineering by Joseph DeMaio and additional recording from Matt Hyde. Guitar and production tech duties were handled by Phil Caivano.

BIOHAZARD has just teamed up with the American hip-hop group ONYX for a North American tour.

The first reunion show from the reunited classic lineup of BIOHAZARD — Graziadei, drummer Danny Schuler, guitarist Bobby Hambel and bassist/vocalist Evan Seinfeld — took place in May 2023 at the Milwaukee Metal Fest in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

"Divided We Fall" is Graziadei and Seinfeld's first full-length with Hambel and Schuler since 2012's "Reborn In Defiance".

Prior to BIOHAZARD's latest reunion, the group, which is acknowledged as one of the earliest outfits to fuse hardcore punk and heavy metal with elements of hip-hop, had been out of the public eye since Scott Roberts left the band more than nine years ago.

Roberts, who played guitar on BIOHAZARD's 2005 album "Means To An End", rejoined the group in June 2011 as the replacement for Seinfeld. Scott fronted BIOHAZARD for nearly five years before exiting the band in February 2016.