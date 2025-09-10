See First Trailer For New HULU Heavy Metal Docuseries 'Into The Void: Life, Death & Heavy Metal'

The first trailer for "Into The Void: Life, Death & Heavy Metal", a new eight-part docuseries premiering on Hulu on September 22, can be seen below.

"Into The Void" explores the epic struggles and the cultural impacts made by heavy metal's most compelling artists. Their intensely personal stories about finding success offer a unique combination of volume and distortion through tales of murder, addiction, rebellion, and redemption.

The series is created by Jason Eisner and Evan Husney, co-creators of the pro wrestling documentary series "Dark Side Of The Ring", which became Vice TV's most-watched series of all time.

"Into The Void" promises an intimate, unflinching journey behind the curtain of heavy metal — one that reveals a deeper, darker, and far more human side of the genre than most fans have seen. Beneath the high-octane performances and screaming guitars lie raw undercurrents of trauma, loss, identity, resilience, and personal transformation.

Told through archival footage mixed with first-hand accounts and never-before-heard stories, the series vows to go beyond the headlines to explore the emotional sagas that shaped some of the most notable — and misunderstood — figures in music.

Episode 1: Randy Rhoads

Randy Rhoads was a musical prodigy who cemented himself as one of heavy metal’s greatest guitarists. His bandmates and collaborators, including Sharon Osbourne, reflect on his legacy and the horrific accident that took his life.

Episode 2: Kurt Struebing of NME

In 1985, Seattle's NME seemed poised for success — until frontman Kurt Struebing committed an unspeakable crime during a psychotic episode. After prison, his bandmates welcomed him back to the stage until Struebing's mysterious death in 2005.

Episode 3: JUDAS PRIEST on Trial

In 1985, James Vance survived a dual suicide pact that took the life of his best friend. Months later, he blamed the music of JUDAS PRIEST for mesmerizing them into despair. The trial that followed threatened the future of heavy metal music.

Episode 4: Chuck Schuldiner of DEATH

Chuck Schuldiner, revered as a founder of death metal, channeled grief into groundbreaking music. His death at 34, while completing his final work, devastated fans and a family already scarred by the tragic loss of Chuck's older brother.

Episode 5: Wendy O. Williams

In the 1980s, Wendy O. Williams (PLASMATICS) fused punk and metal while railing against consumerism and oppression. Facing obscenity and assault charges only emboldened her defiance, making Wendy an icon in the fight for social justice.

Episode 6: CONFESS - Iranian Metal Crusade

In 2010, Iranian teens Nikan Khosravi and Arash Ilkhani formed anti-establishment thrash metal band CONFESS. Facing the death penalty for blasphemy, the pair attempt daring escapes, hoping to continue making metal and fighting the regime.

Episode 7: Ann Boleyn of HELLION

As the leader of metal pioneers HELLION, Ann "Hull" Boleyn battled misogyny, industry bias, and sexual predators — until a series of frightening encounters led her to law, where she champions workers and women facing exploitation and abuse.

Episode 8: PANTERA's "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott

When a deranged fan killed PANTERA founder and guitar legend "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott in 2004, it marked one of metal's darkest days. The tragedy deepened rifts between friends and bandmates who've recently reunited to honor his enduring legacy.