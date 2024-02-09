See First Trailer For Upcoming BON JOVI Docuseries 'Thank You, Goodnight'

The first trailer for Hulu's "Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story", the first-ever docuseries on the band's history with full cooperation from all past and present members of BON JOVI, can be seen below. The docuseries is a ROS production, the banner of filmmaker Gotham Chopra, and celebrates the band's 40th anniversary of its self-titled debut album which was released on January 21, 1984 via Polygram/Mercury Records, less than a year after forming in their home state of New Jersey.

The four-part, all-access series chronicling four decades of the iconic rock band BON JOVI premieres Friday, April 26 on Hulu in the U.S. and coming soon to Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in all other territories. Following one of the world's most iconic bands and its frontman, Jon Bon Jovi, the documentary gives us a view behind the music and the man.

As thrilling as the story of a once-in-a-lifetime talent is, it is even more rare that a legend like Jon Bon Jovi lets the world into his most vulnerable moments while he's still living them. Forty years of personal videos, unreleased early demos, original lyrics and never-before-seen photos that chronicle the journey from Jersey Shore clubs to the biggest stages on the planet. The series relives the triumphs and setbacks, greatest hits, biggest disappointments and most public moments of friction.

"Thank you, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story" is directed and executive produced by multiple Emmy Award winner Gotham Chopra ("Kobe Bryant's Muse", "Man In The Arena", "Tom vs. Time"). The film is also executive produced by Giselle Parets and Ameeth Sankaran for ROS, and it is produced and edited by Alex Trudeau Viriato, who played a critical, creative role in shaping the series.

Guitarist Richie Sambora left BON JOVI mid-tour in 2013 in order to spend more time with his family. His exit came after he missed 13 shows on the band's 2011 tour when he entered rehab.

Sambora joined his former bandmates onstage in 2018 when they were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.