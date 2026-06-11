See FOREIGNER Perform In Hamburg During Spring/Summer 2026 'Celebrating Fifty Years' European Tour

The Los Andre channel on YouTube has uploaded video of FOREIGNER's entire June 9 concert at Stadtpark in Hamburg, Germany as part of the band's "Celebrating Fifty Years" European tour. Check it out below.

Featured songs:

00:00 - Intro

02:40 - Long, Long Way From Home

06:05 - Double Vision

09:48 - Cold As Ice

15:30 - Waiting For A Girl Like You

20:48 - Blue Morning Blue Day

24:13 - That Was Yesterday

28:36 - Feels Like The First Time

34:27 - Urgent

41:36 - Keyboard Solo

45:37 - Drums Solo

50:39 - Juke Box Hero

01:06:40 - Encore

01:07:42 - I Want To Know What Love Is

01:13:49 - Hot Blooded

FOREIGNER's current lineup consists of Luis Carlos Maldonado on lead vocals and guitar, noted DOKKEN bassist Jeff Pilson, Michael Bluestein on keyboards, lead guitarist Bruce Watson, Chris Frazier on drums and John Roth on guitar.

In May 2025, FOREIGNER lead singer Kelly Hansen announced during the band's performance on the season finale of NBC singing competition "The Voice", that he would be leaving the group at the end of the legendary rockers' summer 2025 tour. In a moving segment that aired nationally, Hansen introduced then-FOREIGNER guitarist Luis Maldonado as his official successor — a moment that symbolized both an end and a bold new beginning for the powerhouse group.

Before Luis joined FOREIGNER, he was best known as the guitarist for TRAIN and for his work with Lisa Marie Presley.

FOREIGNER replaced original singer Lou Gramm with Hansen in 2005. Jones, the only remaining original member of FOREIGNER, suffered from some health issues beginning in 2011, eventually resulting in heart surgery in 2012. In February 2024, Jones revealed on social media that he was battling Parkinson's disease, which explained his absence from FOREIGNER's live shows since 2022.

Known for their explosive live shows and era-defining anthems, FOREIGNER have sold over 80 million albums worldwide, cementing their place as one of the greatest rock bands of all time. Their catalogue includes timeless hits like "Hot Blooded", "Juke Box Hero", "Waiting For A Girl Like You", "Cold As Ice", "Urgent", "Feels Like The First Time" and the global No. 1 hit "I Want To Know What Love Is".